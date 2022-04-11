He announced it last month, but it became official last Friday.
Taylor Funk has joined the Utah State men’s basketball team. Aggie head coach Ryan Odom made the official announcement.
Funk comes to Logan as a graduate transfer. He spent the past five years at Saint Joseph’s and has one year of eligibility left.
“We are thrilled with the addition of Taylor Funk into our program,” Odom said in a press release. “He is the perfect fit for Utah State and our style of play. He is excited to get to work with his teammates.”
Funk, a 6-foot-8 forward from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, appeared in 120 games for the Hawks, with 100 starts. He has 1,439 career points, averaging 12.0 points per game. For his career, Funk has shot 42.0 percent from the floor, 35.3 percent (277 made 3-pointers) from behind the 3-point line and 81.4 percent at the free throw line. Last season, Funk scored in double figures in 18 games, including a career-high 29 points against Georgetown, knocking down 9 of 11 from the floor, including 8 of 10 from behind the arc.
Funk averaged 13.2 points per game last season. He scored in double figures in 65 games at Saint Joseph’s, including 11 games with 20 or more points. Funk has finished second in the Atlantic 10 each of the last two years in 3-point field goal makes, averaging 2.6 per game as a junior and 2.7 as a senior.
On the glass, Funk totaled 670 rebounds for the Hawks, averaging 5.6 per game during his career. Last season, he pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game.
Funk prepped at Manheim Central High School, where he was a Class 5A first-team all-state selection after averaging 24.3 points per game as a senior, leading the league in scoring in back-to-back years. Funk finished his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Manheim Central history with 1,977 career points.
Funk is one of two official signees for the Aggies for the 2022-23 season, joining former Sky View High School standout Mason Falslev, who will be returning from a two-year mission in Brazil.
SOFTBALL
All streaks eventually come to an end, and the Aggies saw that happen Saturday on the softball diamond in Fresno, California.
After winning nine straight — the longest streak since 1993 when Utah State was victorious 11 times in a row — the Aggies have now dropped two in a row. Fresno State bounced back from a Friday loss to USU to record a Mountain West win Saturday, 10-2, and then the Bulldogs rallied to win in eight innings on Sunday, 4-3.
On Sunday, Fresno State (11-28, 4-8 MW) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to pick up its second straight win against USU (21-17, 7-2). Both teams had six hits, but the Aggies committed four errors, while the Bulldogs played error free.
Fresno State struck first with a run in the first inning. USU tied the game with a run in the fifth on a RBI single by Mazie Macfarlane, scoring Tyler Thornton.
The Aggies took their first lead of the game in the top of the sixth when Lexi Orozco led off the frame with a home to left field. It was her 10th dinger of the season and 37th of her USU career. The senior is just two homers away from tying the school record for a career.
The Bulldogs scored in the sixth to knot the game at 2-2. Neither team scored in the seventh.
Mackenzie Macfarlane scored Zaia Castruita with a single to left field in the top of the eighth to put the Aggies back in front. It only lasted until the bottom of the frame.
USU stranded seven base runners in the game. Castruita led the Aggies with two hits. Kapri Toone pitched the first 5.2 innings, while Mia Reynolds came on to finish the game.
On Saturday, Fresno State built a 7-0 lead through five innings. USU did plate a pair of runs, thanks to three errors by the Bulldogs in the top of the sixth.
However, the hosts responded by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game via the eight-run mercy rule.
The Aggies used three pitchers and had just two hits, singles by Orozco and Claire Raley. USU committed five errors.
Nevada visits Logan for a three-game series against the Aggies, starting on Thursday at Johnson Field at 4 p.m.
TOP AGGIES
Last Friday evening a pair of Aggie seniors were honored at the annual Robins Awards as Male and Female Athlete of the Year. The Robins Awards recognizes the top athletes at Utah State.
Justin Bean from the Aggie men’s basketball team was named the top male, while Ashley Cardozo from soccer was recognized as the top female.
Bean came to USU as a walk-on and through hard work and determination, earned a scholarship and became a three-time all-Mountain West selection. He also earned a pair of all-MW defensive team honors and helped the Aggies to back-to-back Mountain West Tournament titles, three NCAA Tournament selections and an appearance in the NIT. Bean became just the third men’s basketball player in USU history and just the second in MW history to surpass more than 1,000 career rebounds, finishing second all-time in both school and league history with 1,027. Bean’s name is also among the top 20 in school history in 13 career and single-season records and his excellence on the court is mirrored by his success in the classroom, as he was a third-team Academic All-American this year, to go along with three academic all-Mountain West honors.
Other nominees for Male Athlete of the Year included cross country senior Caleb Garnica, track & field senior Devin Pancake, tennis junior Bodin Zarkovic and golf senior Cameron Tucker.
Cardozo set three USU soccer records as she wrapped up her collegiate career last fall with 32 assists, 121 career shots on goal and 13 career game-winning goals. She bookended her career with first-team all-Mountain West honors, while also earning second-team honors in back-to-back years. Last season Cardozo led the team in scoring with 25 points behind 11 assists — a USU single-season record — and a team-best seven goals. The performance helped the Aggies advance to the conference championship semifinals as USU finished the year with the most victories in a season since joining the MW. Cardozo finished her run at USU with 16 single-match, single-season and career records and is currently playing professionally in France.
Other nominees for Female Athlete of the Year included softball senior Lexi Orozco, women’s basketball junior Adryana Quezada, volleyball senior Corinne Larsen, gymnastics freshman Brie Clark, cross country senior Katie Haviland, track & field senior Maia Garren and tennis senior Annaliese County.
Finalists for the Athlete of the Year were selected by members of the athletics department. A selection committee over these categories then selected the winners. The athletic awards were just two of 16 honors extended by the university during the event, with students, faculty and staff receiving recognition for their individual contributions to USU.