Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) spins away from Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (10) during a game in 2022.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Several familiar faces will be missing when Utah State's football team holds its first practice of Spring Camp on Monday, March 20.

The Aggies have lost four full-time assistant coaches or coordinators from the 2022 season, plus several players to the transfer portal. The latest impact performer to enter the portal is three-year starting linebacker AJ Vongphachanh.


