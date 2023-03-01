A total of 12 different Utah State track & field athletes garnered all-conference honors at the 2023 Mountain West Indoor Championships, which concluded last Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Three of those Aggies — Brennan Benson, Christopher Kauffman and Zack Bell — earned all-MW accolades in two different events. Only the top three placers in an event secure all-Mountain West distinction.
Benson, Kauffman and Bell competed for the Aggie men in the distance medley and teamed up with Devin Pancake to capture the bronze medal with a time of 9 minutes, 44.03 seconds. That time ranks third in the Utah State record books in that event.
Bell also joined forces with Skyler Andam, Zach Meyer and Carter Guiness to occupy the No. 3 spot on the podium in the 4x400-meter relay. The foursome completed the race in 3:15.16. Benson was the bronze medalist in the mile (4:06.51), as was Kaufmann in the 800 (1:51.87).
Utah State’s highest placer at the three-day meet was Kelton Chenworth, who was the runner-up in the high jump. The junior cleared the bar at 6 feet 11.5 inches, which moved him to the No. 9 position in the Aggie record books.
Representing the USU women in the all-conference department was the distance medley relay team, which was composed of Hannah Davidson, former Ridgeline High standout Olivia Smith and Mattie Geddes and Abby Jensen. Those four athletes finished third with the second-fastest time in program history and completed the race in 11:33.21, which was less than 1.5 seconds slower than the champions from New Mexico.
Of the 12 aforementioned Aggies, exactly half of them are seniors in Jensen, Pancake, Bell, Kauffman, Andam and Meyer. USU ended up finishing fifth out of seven teams in the men’s competition with 64 points, while the Aggie women placed 10th out of 11 teams with 30 points. The Aggies were within seven points of three other teams in the women’s field, including within two points of two.
One of USU’s top performers at the meet was graduate senior Mica Rivera, who secured a spot in the top five in two individual events in an elite conference for distance runners. The Herriman native finished fourth in the 5,000 (16:21.42) and fifth in the 3,000 (9:30.84). That was the second-fastest time in USU history in the 5,000, which is especially noteworthy when you consider Albuquerque is above 5,300 feet elevation.
It’s been a banner indoor season for Rivera, who was selected as the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week — an award that was announced Monday. Thanks to her efforts this winter, the former Herriman High star now ranks second in the school record books in the 5,000 and 3,000 (9:23.90), plus she is fifth in the mile (4:49.42). Rivera also ranks in the top three all-time among USU’s outdoor performers in the 10,000 (second, 34:09.64) and 5,000 (third, 16:19.61).
In addition to Rivera, other Aggies who finished in the top eight in an individual event in the women’s competition at the MW Championships were Mattie Geddes in the 800 (5th place, 2:11.14), Abbey Bryant in the 60 hurdles (7th, 8.72), Abby Jensen in the mile (7th, 4:56.45), Tori Bailey in the weight throw (7th, 57-9) and Emma Thornley in the 5,000 (8th, 17:11.00). Geddes’ clocking in the 800 ranks sixth in program history.
In addition to Benson, Kauffman and Chenworth, other Aggies who placed in the top six individually on the men’s side were Wyatt Evans in the 800 (5th, 1:52.02), Pancake in the mile (4th, 4:06.78), former Mountain Crest High star Spencer Nelson in the 3,000 (6th, 8:15.61), Gavin Beierle in the shot put (6th, 55-4.75), Logan Hammer in the pole vault (4th, 16-2.75) and Max Wehrli in the 5,000 (4th, 14:20.44). USU had three of the top seven performers in the men’s mile, including two of the top four.
USU GYMNASTICS
The 2023 college gymnastics season is already winding down as Senior Night is basically already here for the Aggies (1-8 overall, 1-7 conference action). Utah State’s home schedule will conclude Friday in a tri-meet with Nebraska (6-6) and Alaska (2-7). The meet will start at 7 p.m. at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
A trio of Aggies were honored by the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference earlier this week in seniors Alivia Ostendorf and Carley Bayles, and junior Brianna Brooks. Brooks was selected as the league’s Gymnast of the Week and co-Beam Specialist of the Week — an award she shared with Bayles — and Ostendorf was named the co-Vault and co-Floor Specialist of the Week.
Brooks was the all-around champion in USU’s 196-450 to 195.425 road loss to BYU last Friday. The junior scored a 39.050 in the all-around and also tied for first place on the beam with Bayles. Both athletes recorded scores of 9.900s.
Ostendorf reigned supreme on the vault (9.900) and on the floor (9.900). The senior’s score on the vault was a personal best, to boot.
USU WOMEN’S HOOPS
Utah State’s regular season came to a conclusion with a 78-65 loss to San Jose State last Saturday in the Spectrum. Prior to the game, the Aggies (4-25, 1-17 MW) honored six seniors in Maria Carvalho, former Green Canyon High star Kinley Falslev-Wickizer, Olivia Mason, Mayson Kimball, Abby Wahl and Ashya Klopfenstein.
The Aggies got off to a slow start — they trailed 17-5 in the first quarter — but battled back as Falslev-Wickizer capped off a 11-0 USU run in the third quarter with a 3-pointer to pull the hosts even at 40-40. The game was knotted up at 52-52 early in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans (5-24, 3-15) surged in front for good with a 17-3 spurt.
Carvalho and Tamiah Robinson scored 14 points apiece for the Aggies, who got 12 points and six rebounds from Olivia Wikstrom.
The Aggies will now compete as the No. 11 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, which starts Sunday in Las Vegas. USU will square off against sixth-seeded Boise State on Sunday at 8 p.m.
The Broncos (16-15, 11-7) swept the regular season series with the Aggies, prevailing by a 73-56 scoreline in early January on Logan and by a 89-41 scoreline in mid-February at home. USU only trailed by four points heading into the fourth quarter in the first meeting between the two teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.