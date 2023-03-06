It was a rough final month of the regular season for Utah State’s women’s basketball team, but the Aggies were able to regroup and put up a good fight in their lone game of the postseason.
Nevertheless, a shaky start proved to be too much for USU to overcome in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament on Sunday evening at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.
Sixth-seeded Boise State raced out to a 13-3 lead and never let its advantage dip below six points en route to a 66-58 victory over 11th-seeded USU. To their credit, the Aggies were much more competitive than they were in a frustrating 89-41 road loss to the Broncos on Feb. 18.
“We are really, really proud of our girls today for their buy-in to the game plan, for their fight,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said. “It’s not a win. I wish we could have won. Obviously, we wanted to win, but I couldn’t be more proud of their effort that they put out there today. They did everything I asked them to do. Our three (3-pointer) was not falling, unfortunately, but they gave me everything they had. I asked them to leave everything out there and they did that, so I’m very proud of that.”
The Aggies (4-26) outscored the Broncos (17-15) in the second and fourth quarters, plus finished the third quarter pretty strong. However, USU, which only knocked down 3 of 17 field goals attempts in the first quarter, was never fully able to dig itself out of its early 10-point deficit.
Utah State went on a 9-3 run in the second quarter to pare its deficit to 23-17. Three different Aggies scored during that surge.
It was an eight-point game at halftime, but the Broncos extended their advantage to 14 points heading into the fourth quarter and the designated visitors were unable to pull within single digits until the last minute. The Aggies did outscore the Broncos 8-2 during the final 90 seconds of game time.
Ashya Klopfenstein gave the Aggies a big spark in the fourth quarter as she scored their first 12 points. The graduate senior forward was one of four USU players to score in double figures.
“It was just team basketball,” Klopfenstein said. “Everybody had a turn. We had, like, four of us in double digits tonight, so it wasn’t just me. It was a whole team effort, and I’m just happy to be here.”
Tamiah Robinson sparked for the Aggies as the junior guard netted 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, plus she dished out three assists and contributed with a trio of steals. USU finished with 11 steals to BSU’s four.
Mayson Kimball came through with a double-double as she recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies, who got 10 points from fellow graduate senior Maria Carvalho.
The Broncos turned the ball over 21 times, but were able to overcome that by shooting significant better than the Aggies. BSU went 25 of 58 from the field to USU’s 20 of 61. USU misfired on 20 of 23 of attempts from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Broncos buried six 3-pointers and dominated on the glass as they rebounded the Aggies, 47-28.
Boise State’s Mya Hansen matched Robinson with a game-high 20 points. The Broncos got a combined 21 points from Dani Bayes and Elodie Lalotte, plus a game-best 11 rebounds from Abby Muse.
USU ended the season with 13 straight loses. This was one of the most competitive contests during that rough stretch, though.
“Although this is not a win, we did do that, we did send them off,” Ard said. “All those kids were laughing in the locker room. They’re all smiling. They had fun today, and that was our goal. When I said, I want to come down here, I want them to have some fun down here, that is what I meant. I wanted them to come down here and enjoy playing basketball, and we did that today.”
USU GYMNASTICS
It was another impressive week for Aggie gymnast Brianna Brooks, who was rewarded accordingly by the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference. The junior was selected as the conference’s Gymnast of the Week for the second straight Monday, plus she was also tabbed the MRGC co-Bars Specialist of the Week.
Brooks posted the top all-around score of any MRGC athlete this past week as she finished with a 39.275 in USU’s Senior Night tri-meet against Nebraska and Alaska last Friday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Additionally, Brooks was rewarded with a bars score of 9.900.
Brooks currently ranks second in the conference and 59th nationally in the all-around with a National Qualifying Score of 39.080.
USU’s regular season will conclude this Friday in a quad meet against host California, Ohio State and Stanford. Those three teams are all ranked in the top 20 nationally, with Cal leading the way at No. 7.
