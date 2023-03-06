Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was a rough final month of the regular season for Utah State’s women’s basketball team, but the Aggies were able to regroup and put up a good fight in their lone game of the postseason.

Nevertheless, a shaky start proved to be too much for USU to overcome in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament on Sunday evening at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.