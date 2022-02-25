The future appears to be very bright for Utah State track & field athlete Caden Dupree.
Quite frankly, the present is also quite promising for the Aggie freshman.
Dupree earned a spot on the podium by placing third in the heptathlon at the Mountain West Indoor Championships, which are being contested in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dupree was in sixth place following Thursday’s action, but vaulted up three spots following Friday’s three events.
There were 10 competitors in the seven-event heptathlon. Dupree racked up 5,192 points, which ranks fourth in the USU record books.
The freshman scored his most points — 825 — in the 60-meter hurdles as he completed the race in 8.65 seconds, which was the fifth-fastest time. Dupree was the runner-up in the pole vault, courtesy of his clearance of 14 feet, 7.25 inches. He also finished third in the long jump (22-4.5) and fourth in the 60 (7.29).
Dupree was one of eight Aggies that scored team points on Day 2 of the meet. The MW Championships will wrap up Saturday.
Caleb Garnica placed fourth in the 5,000 and he was immediately followed by USU teammate Connor Weaver. Garnica clocked in at 14:20, which was one second before Weaver. The Aggie duo accounted for nine team points in the men’s competition.
USU’s Xiomara Malone tied for fourth place in the high jump as she was able to clear the bar at 5-7.75 on her third and final attempt. Malone was successful on her first attempt at her three previous heights.
Tori Bailey also garnered points for the Lady Aggies by finishing seventh in the weight throw with a heave of 59-0. Former Logan High standout Maia Garren, USU’s record-holder in that event, placed 10th (56-5).
Other Aggies who scored points on the men’s side on Day 2 of the meet were Marshall Rasmussen, Josh Hartvigsen and Christian Sonnenberg. Rasmussen finished fourth in the pole vault (15-9), while Hartvigsen was seventh in the long jump (23-0), as was Sonnerberg in the weight throw (51-11). Hartvigsen moved up two spots on his sixth and final jump.
The other 11 women’s and men’s finals will take place Saturday, and Utah State will be represented in a lot of those events. Several qualifying rounds took place Friday.
On the women’s side, five Aggies will were to punch their ticket to Saturday’s championship finals. The top eight qualifiers in each event advanced to the finals. Those Aggies qualifiers were Abby Jensen in the mile (5:00.96), Hailey Suit in the 60 (7.56), Karen Christensen in the 800 (2:12.50), and Abbey Bryant (8.69) and Alexis Koetitz (8.73) in the 60 hurdles.
The USU men had six athletes that performed well enough to move on to the finals. Those Aggies were Devin Pancake (4:08.81) and Brennan Benson (4:09.78) in the mile, Zach Meyer in the 60 hurdles (8.14), Spencer Eldridge in the 400 (48.25), Chris Kauffman in the 800 (1:52.50) and Dominic Bentil in the 200 (21.52). Pancake posted the second-fasted preliminary round time in the mile, while Bentil won his heat in the 200.
The meet started Thursday with three event finals, plus four of the seven events in the heptathlon. The Aggies scored points in both distance medley relays as they finished fourth in the men’s and women’s competitions.
Hannah Davidson teamed up with Alison Richter, Karen Christensen and Abby Jensen to post the fifth-fastest time in program history with a 11:50.04. Brennan Benson, Johnny Cruz, Chris Kauffman and Devin Pancake joined forces to complete the race in 9:53.81, which ranks seventh in the USU record books.
After six of 17 events, USU is in fourth place in the men’s competition with 29 points, while the Lady Aggies are eighth with 11.5 points. There are seven men’s indoor track & field programs in the conference, and 11 on the women’s side.
Air Force is well on its way to another Mountain West championship on the men’s side. The Falcons have already amassed 85 points, which is 40 more than second-place Colorado State.
The women’s competition is very close as CSU currently has a nine-point lead over New Mexico, 48-39. The Aggies are only two points out of third place in the men’s field, and 4.5 points out of the No. 6 spot in the women’s.
Saturday’s action will start at 9:30 a.m. and meet will conclude sometime around 2 p.m.