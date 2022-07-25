Max Shulga did all he could to try and end the FIBA U20 European Championships on a high note.
While the Aggie guard certainly played well this past weekend, his native country of Ukraine couldn’t get over the hump and win. Of the 16 teams in the A Division of the 2022 championships being held in Montgengro, Ukraine finished 16th with a 1-6 record.
Spain won the championship with a 69-61 win over Lithuania on Sunday. Ukraine’s lone victory of the tournament came against Lithuania last week in pool play. Host Montgengro took third with a 86-77 win against Israel.
Ukraine ended the tournament with setbacks against Slovenia (86-81), Poland (95-59) and the Czech Republic (80-61). In pool play, Ukraine had taken the Czech Republic to overtime before falling, but Sunday was a different game.
In the finale, Ukraine had a rough second quarter and trailed 40-28 at halftime. Despite a solid third quarter and inching within single digits heading to the fourth, the Czech Republic put the game away by outscoring Ukraine 24-13 over the final period.
Shulga scored a game-high 20 points and made 7 of 8 from the foul line. He also pulled down a team-best nine rebounds and had a game-high six assists. The junior-to-be at Utah State played nearly 36 minutes in the contest.
On Saturday against Poland, Ukraine jumped out to a 18-13 lead after the opening quarter. However, a bad second quarter — Ukraine was outscored 28-12 — did Shulga’s team in. It got much worse in the second half.
The Aggie guard led his team with 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field and made all four of his free throws. He played 31 minutes and also led his team in rebounds with seven and assists with three.
Back on Thursday against Slovenia, Shulga had his best scoring game of the tournament. He finished with a game-best 34 points on 9 of 15 shooting, including 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. He was 9 of 9 from the free throw line. In 36 minutes of action, Shulga also had five assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Ukraine trailed 69-54 after a rough third quarter. However, the Ukrainians rallied in the fourth and made it interesting.
For the tournament, Shulga averaged 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He shot 43 percent from the field and 84.4 percent from the foul line. Shulga saw 32.2 minutes a game.