Ukraine’s Max Shulga looks to pass the ball against Poland during the U20 European Championships in Montgengro.

 Photo Courtesy of FIBA

Max Shulga did all he could to try and end the FIBA U20 European Championships on a high note.

While the Aggie guard certainly played well this past weekend, his native country of Ukraine couldn’t get over the hump and win. Of the 16 teams in the A Division of the 2022 championships being held in Montgengro, Ukraine finished 16th with a 1-6 record.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

