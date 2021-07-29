For the second year in a row an Aggie has been taken in the NBA draft.
Neemias Queta went to the Sacramento Kings in the second round Thursday night. The 7-foot center is from Barreiro, Portugal, and spent three seasons at Utah State, leaving USU early to pursue his dreams of playing in the NBA.
The Kings took Queta with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 draft that took place in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He was taken just before the Utah Jazz went at No. 40. Many Aggie fans on social media had hoped Queta might stay in the Beehive State.
Instead, the all-time blocks leader at USU is headed to the Golden State. Queta’s stock had risen some after having a strong performance at the NBA Combine in Chicago earlier this summer.
Last November Sam Merrill was taken in the second round by the now world champion Milwaukee Bucks. Queta and Merrill are the first Aggies to be drafted in the first two rounds in back-to-back years.
Being selected 39th, it was the highest spot for an Aggie since Brian Jackson was drafted 26th overall by the Portland Trailblazers in 1981.
Merrill was the 60th and final pick of the 2020 draft, but ended a long drought for the Aggies. Before Merrill, the last USU basketball player to get drafted by an NBA team was Greg Grant in 1986, in the sixth round. The draft went to two rounds starting in 1989.
In fact, the last time a USU player was taken in at least the second round of the NBA draft was 1981, when Jackson was selected by Portland in the second round. Jackson was also part of a five-year streak of Aggies getting drafted.
Starting in 1978, USU had a player taken for five consecutive seasons. They were Mike Santos (Buffalo, third round, Keith McDonald (Utah, eighth round), Dean Hunger (Houston, fourth round), Jackson and Leo Cunningham (Portland, sixth round).
Queta led the nation in blocked shots last season with 97, which also set a single-season record at USU, but did so much more for the Aggies. His final game in a USU uniform proved that. He finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks, six assists and one steal against Texas Tech at the Big Dance, marking just the second time that a player has recorded 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ blocks in an NCAA Tournament game since the 1985-86 season.
Queta recorded 219 blocks over the course of his career, far surpassing the previous USU record of 155 set by Gilbert Pete from 1986-89. The 219 put him tied for third in Mountain West Conference history, matching the University of Utah’s David Foster. Queta is one of only five players in MW history to record 200 or more blocks in a career. Queta’s 137 blocks in conference games ranks second all-time in league history, second only to San Diego State’s Skylar Spencer, who recorded 138 blocks during his career.
The Aggie center set the single game, single season and career block records over the course of his stay in Logan. Queta recorded a USU single-game-record nine blocks in the Aggies’ 62-50 victory over Colorado State in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals this past spring, finishing with a near-triple-double of 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine rejections. The performance was one of nine during the 2020-21 campaign and one of 15 during his career where Queta finished with five or more blocks in a game.
He was the only player in the MW in 2020-21 to average a double-double on the year with 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Queta finished third on the team with 77 assists, averaging 2.7 per contest.
The Aggie was the lone player from the MW to get drafted Thursday night. He was also the only athlete from a school in Utah to hear his name called.