It’s no surprise Utah State center Neemias Queta has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List.
The Aggie big man made the list a year ago as well, despite dealing with a knee injury to start the 2019-20 campaign. Queta is healthy now and really looking forward to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season. USU head coach Craig Smith is also excited to have the 7-foot junior at 100 percent.
“Queta looks great,” Smith said. “He stayed here all summer. He took the advice from NBA personnel and has worked really hard. He has gotten a lot stronger. He is moving better than he has ever moved. He is looking strong and explosive right now.”
Queta is one of 20 players from across the nation to make the list that was announced Friday. The annual honor recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball. Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point during the upcoming season.
Despite missing the first nine games last season and 12 games overall, Queta finished the year second on the team in scoring and rebounding with 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He anchored the Aggie defense, totaling a team-best 38 blocks and averaging a league-best 1.7 rejections during Mountain West play. Queta earned second-team all-conference honors and was also named to the Mountain West All-Tournament Team as the Aggies captured their second-straight MW Tournament championship and punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years.
“He has developed some parts of his game,” Smith said. “He made a sacrifice and commitment to stay here on his own and said I need to get better. He has put the time in when it was difficult to find places to work out when facilities weren’t open. He got creative. The work he put in is really showing up on the floor.”
As a freshman, Queta earned MW Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year accolades after recording a single-season school record 84 blocks and averaging 2.4 per contest. He finished second on the team with 11.8 points an outing and led the team on the glass, pulling down 8.9 rpg. At the end of the year, Queta was named second-team all-league and was also a member of the Mountain West All-Tournament Team.
Queta enters the 2020-21 season in hot pursuit of the all-time blocks record at USU, needing just 33 more to tie the all-time mark of 155 after totaling 122 over his first two seasons.
College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award will be narrowed down to 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner will be presented on April 9, 2021.
Previous winners of this award include Luka Garza, Iowa (2020), Ethan Happ, Wisconsin (2019), Angel Delgado, Seton Hall (2018), Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga (2017), Jakob Poeltl, Utah (2016) and Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin (2015).
Queta is the lone center from the Mountain West to make the list and is joined by BYU’s Matt Haarms as the only two from schools in the Beehive State.
SEASON APPROACHING
The upcoming season is less than three weeks away. The Aggies have not officially announced their non-conference schedule, but are allowed to start playing games on Nov. 25.
“We really like our team,” Smith said. “We really like our guys. I think we have a group of guys that really want to be good and have embraced Utah State basketball and all that it entails with the rich tradition that we have.”
What keeps the coach up at night as the season approaches?
“We lose a lot production, particularly in our backcourt,” Smith said. “Between Sam Merrill, Diogo Brito and Abel Porter, we are losing 30 minutes a game, about 44 percent of our scoring and a lot of experience. The leadership those three guys had is a big loss. Those three were vocal in the locker room, on the floor, they knew how to communicate. They were very sharp. Those are intangible things that our seven rookies, eight if you count Liam (McChesney), have got to figure out. The big thing is how do those guys adjust when the lights are on.”
That will be happening soon.
There are two seniors on the team in forward Alphonso Anderson and center Kuba Karwowski. There are some very experienced juniors in Queta, forward Justin Bean and guard Brock Miller.
“Our upperclassmen have done a very good job with leadership,” Smith said. “We only have two seniors, but that junior class with Queta and Bean and Brock Miller, they have played a lot of minutes over the last two years. Those guys have done a great job, verbally and with the right mentality.
“I like our guards, I really do, but until they are out there and thrown in the fire, don’t know exactly what you are going to get.”
ANTHONY FACTOR
One junior that was not mentioned was guard Marco Anthony. That’s because this will be his first year seeing time on the court in an Aggie uniform. He sat out last season after transferring from Virginia, but did practice with the team.
“Marco needs to be vocal,” Smith said. “He is very talented young man, very determined. He has done a very good job talking and really trying to bring the freshmen along with him.”
Anthony spent two seasons at Virginia, playing in 35 games. He was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 team that captured the NCAA National Championship. Anthony was highly recruited out of San Antonio, Texas, before deciding on Virginia.
With Merrill, Porter and Brito gone, a lot will be expected of Anthony as the rest of the Aggie guards are freshmen, plus one sophomore.
“Marco is very versatile and can do a lot of things on the floor,” Smith said. “He needs to have an impact for us. He has had a good summer and a good camp up to this point.”
NO BUBBLE, SAFETY STRESSED
Unlike the NBA, college basketball is way too big to play in a bubble.
“You’ve got to be as bulletproof as you can,” Smith said. “It is understood that the most important thing is the health and safety of everybody.”
The Aggies have already had to deal with COVID.
“We’ve had a guy get quarantined for two weeks because his roommate tested positive and he (roommate) is not ever on the team,” Smith said. “... We’ve had some guys test positive and even a couple of members of our staff. I’m not going to get into specifics, but that stuff happens. That’s the world we live in and you try and do the best you can to manage that.”
Making sure everyone knows the protocols and is making good decisions has been stressed to the team. The Aggie coach said a bubble is not feasible, so teams will have to “just pretend” they are in a bubble.
“You do your best with the information you know and move forward,” Smith said. “It is tough. It hits you a lot harder now when you are just weeks away from when we can play. It’s a real deal. There will be games canceled, games that are postponed, games where student-athletes will miss them. The NCAA allowing fall sports athletes and now winter sport athletes to basically say this year is a redshirt year and everyone can play helps alleviate some of the stress of whether you should play or not. I don’t know how many games we will get in.”