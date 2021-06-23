The preseason awards are starting to roll in for the most decorated kickoff returner in Utah State history.
Senior Savon Scarver was tabbed a fourth-team preseason All-American by Phil Steele Magazine, in addition to garnering a spot on this same publication’s all-Mountain West first team. USU graduate transfer linebacker Justin Rice has also been named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-MW first team, plus he secured a spot on Athlon Sport’s all-conference second team.
Rice was a first-team all-Mountain West selection during his junior season at Fresno State and earned first-team all-Sun Belt Conference accolades last fall for Arkansas State. Rice elected to transfer to Arkansas State when the Mountain West initially moved all of its fall sports to the spring of 2021.
A total of 14 Aggies were awarded a spot on the preseason Phil Steele and/or Athlon Sports all-conference squads. Senior safety Shaq Bond was projected to be a third-team selection by both publications, while senior offensive lineman Demytrick Ali’ifua and sophomore punter Stephen Kotsanlee were third-third honorees by Phil Steele and fourth-team honorees by Athlon Sports.
Other USU players who appeared on these preseason lists were graduate transfer defensive tackle Marcus Moore (Phil Steele fourth team), graduate transfer cornerback Kyle Mayberry (PS fourth team), senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins (PS fourth team), junior linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (PS fourth team), graduate transfer wideout Brandon Bowling (Athlon Sports fourth team), graduate transfer running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole (AS fourth team) and Nick Heninger (AS fourth team).
Scarver, Bond, Ali’ifua, Kotsanlee, Moore, Thompkins, Vongphachanh, Henry-Cole and Heninger are all returning starters for the Aggies. Heninger and Henry-Cole both started their collegiate careers at the University of Utah, while Moore transferred to USU after graduating from UCLA. This will be Heninger’s third season at Utah State, and Moore and Henry-Cole’s second.
Bowling, Rice and quarterback Logan Bonner all transferred to USU this past spring after graduating from Arkansas State, where they played for current Aggie head coach Blake Anderson.
Scarver holds down the top spot in USU’s record books with six career kickoff returns for touchdowns, which also ranks tied for the fifth most in NCAA history and is second in Mountain West history.
The Las Vegas native was a consensus All-American in 2018 and a first-team all-MW honoree in ‘18 and 2019.
HAWAII GAME
Earlier this week, the Aggies found out they would indeed be hosting an afternoon game this upcoming season. USU will welcome Hawaii to Maverik Stadium for a scheduled 1 p.m. opening kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Aggies will find out next month on what station this game will be broadcast.
Utah State’s will also host North Dakota (Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.), Boise State (Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.), BYU (Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.), Colorado State (Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.) and Wyoming (Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.) during the 2021 campaign.
The opening kickoffs for USU’s road contests against New Mexico State (Saturday, Nov. 6) and San Jose State (Saturday, Nov. 13) have yet to be announced. As of right now, all but two of the Aggies’ contest — NMSU and Hawaii — will be broadcast on national TV.