It couldn’t have been a better start for the Aggies late Saturday night at ExtraMile Arena.
It couldn’t have been a worse finish against Boise State.
It took Utah State 3:35 minutes to build a 14-2 lead at the beginning. Over the final 3:36 of regulation, the Broncos outscored the Aggies, 27-9, to force overtime. It was a meltdown of epic proportions for USU.
Boise State went on to win in the extra period, 88-83, while the Aggies left the Gem State in shock.
“It’s easy to look back and say one stop here, one less turnover here changes the whole thing,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “It really does. It was about the perfect script for them. We also had some mindless fouls But give them (Broncos) credit. We just didn’t have enough to finish it off.”
Justin Bean had given the Aggies (14-6, 3-4 Mountain West) a 66-48 with 4:12 to play when he made a pair of free throws on a flagrant foul. USU got possession after the foul shots, but missed a 3-point shot.
On the other end, Aggie center Neemias Queta picked up his fifth foul and left the game with 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 23 minutes of action.
“Certainly Neemias fouling out changed the complexion of the game,” Smith said.
RJ Williams made both free throws with 3:36 left in regulation. That was the beginning of a 14-0 run by the Broncos and the emergence of freshman guard RayJ Dennis, who had eight points during the surge.
USU went 3:22 without scoring. The Aggies missed a trio of 3-pointers and had three turnovers. Sam Merrill sank a pair of free throws to end the drought and give USU a 68-62 lead with 50 seconds left. That was too much time.
Dennis was just getting warmed up. He hit his third 3-pointer down the stretch after Merrill’s free throws, and followed that up by driving to the basket and dunking to pull the Broncos within 69-67 with 35 ticks left on the clock.
Merrill made a pair of free throws. Bean drew a charge and came up with a steal after the Aggies had turned the ball over. Bean then made two foul shots with 15.2 seconds to play, giving the Aggies a 73-67 lead.
But once again Dennis streaked down the court and was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 10.3 seconds left on the clock. He made all three free throws.
USU’s Abel Porter was fouled and made both of his shots with 8.5 seconds left, giving the Aggies a 75-70 lead.
Dennis drilled his fourth trey of the game with three seconds left, and then Justinian Jessup stole the inbound pass and scored with a second left to tie the game, which went to overtime.
Boise State had 25 points in the first half. They had 27 in the final 3:36 of regulation.
“It was just crazy,” Bronco head coach Leon Rice said in the Idaho Press-Tribune. “I can’t think of a better win in my 10 years here. … Everything had to go right. If one thing goes wrong, the game is over. But they did everything right. It was remarkable.”
Dennis scored 19 points in the final 3:27 of regulation, going 5 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the foul line. It was a career high in points for Dennis.
“I just got lost in the game and was able to hit shots,” Dennis said in the Idaho Press-Tribune. “My teammates kept finding me and kept encouraging me. Now my confidence is through the roof. ... I was able to knock them down. The work I’ve been putting in paid off.”
Dennis didn’t score in the overtime, but his teammates certainly rode the momentum into the extra five minutes. Jessup converted a three-point play to give the Broncos their first lead of the game, 78-75. Boise State would not trail the rest of the way.
“There’s a few people that probably left and drove home and will pick up the paper tomorrow and say ‘what? No. That didn’t happen. They didn’t win that game,’” Rice said. “Remarkable. Just one of the most remarkable comebacks I’ve ever seen. I’ve been around it a long, long time and I don’t know when I’ve seen a more perfect, improbable comeback.”
It was certainly a crazy finish. The Broncos made just two field goals during a span of more than 12 minutes in the first half as the Aggies built a 38-19 lead. USU took a 38-25 advantage into halftime.
The Aggies also enjoyed a 19-point lead with 6:12 to play in regulation. But the smiles would soon fade for the visitors.
“This type of thing happens in sports,” Smith said. “It doesn’t happen a lot, but it does happen. Unfortunately, it happened to the Aggies.”
Merrill finished with a game-best 30 points, while Bean added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Porter netted 10 points to join Merrill, Bean and Queta in double-figure scoring.
Dennis and Derrick Alston led the Broncos with 19 points each, while Jessup added 15. Williams finished with 12 points.
“That’s a great, great win,” Rice said. “We’ve had some great wins over the years, but that one was pretty special.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies were at No. 83 in the NET rankings Monday, down two spots from Saturday. The Broncos were at No. 114, up six spots after the win. … Former USU head coach Tim Duryea, who was also an assistant for 14 years with the Aggies, is an assistant coach at Boise State an in charge of the Broncos offense . … The Aggies fell to 9-1 this year and 25-3 under Smith when scoring at least 80 points. … USU is 13-2 this season when it outrebounds an opponent as the Aggies won the rebound battle, 39-32. ... Merrill played in his 117th game at USU, moving into a tie with Eric Franson, Dan Conway and Gilbert Pete for 11th on the career list. He also moved up on the career minutes played list, passing Tony Brown (3,841) and into fourth with 3,870 minutes. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 33-16.
GAME BALL
Who else but the Bronco hero. Dennis started but didn’t take a shot until the end. He didn’t miss once he started. The guard hit all five of his shots, including four from long range, and made all five of his free throw attempts to finish with a career-high 19 points. He came into the game averaging 3.2 ppg. Dennis also grabbed a rebound and dished out three assists in 18 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Queta got it started when Merrill found him all alone under the basket for a two-handed jam early in the contest. That would end up being the lone dunk of the first 20 minutes and the game.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 8, Queta 7, Diogo Brito 5, Bean 5, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.