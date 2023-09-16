Aggie soccer fans witnessed several firsts on a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field in front of a record crowd of 2,013 fans.
First, Utah State beat a No. 1 ranked team for the first time in program history with a 1-0 thriller. Obviously, that is monumental.
Fans were part of what possibly could have been a first. It was at least a first for any current Aggie. When the final BYU shot was thwarted away – school-record keeper Diera Walton got a hand on it – many of the USU faithful stormed the field and celebrated with the team.
“I have not been a part of something like that (fans storming the field),” Aggie midfielder Summer Diamond said. “It was awesome. I loved it. We have an awesome student section here.”
“I think that was my first (field storming),” Walton said. “It was good to have Aggie Nation with us. I really appreciate it.”
The only other known time in recent history a USU team has beat a No. 1 ranked team was the Aggie softball team in 2010. In an early season tournament, USU beat Washington, who was atop the rankings.
The Aggie soccer team handed BYU (7-1-1) its first setback of the season, which will surely knock the Cougras from atop the United Soccer Coaches poll. It was a rough week for BYU as it tied TCU on Thursday in Provo, 3-3.
The Cougars came into Saturday’s match having scored 39 goals, averaging nearly five an outing. The Aggie defense stonewalled the potent BYU attack time and again.
“What can I say? I’m proud of the girls, proud of the staff,” USU head coach Manny Martins said. “Everyone works so hard from assistant coaches to support staff to the facilities staff that make this place look amazing. Our equipment manager told me last night that Summer Diamond was going to score.
“It’s a collective effort. I’m proud of Diera (Walton) for getting another shutout and for us winning with another freshman scoring like we did two years ago. They’re an incredible team. For us, it’s an honor to be able to measure up to them and to be able to come out with such a positive score. It’s exciting and I’m proud, but I’m also humbled by it. Teams like this helo us achieve our goals. We want to win championships, we want to get to the highest level and we want to be able to compete with teams like this on a regular basis, and today we did.”
“This is what we wanted, playing the No. 1 team and we’ve always known we can beat them,” Diamond said. “The team worked so hard today. … It’s your mindset, so it was awesome to come out here and give it all you have, and that’s what we did. … They (Cougars) came in No. 1, but we don’t listen to the hype and believe we can play with anyone.”
BYU did get off 12 shots, but many were off the mark and then there was Walton. The Aggie goalie, who has already etched her name on top of the record books for career saves and career minutes played, recorded her 23rd clean sheet of her career to move past Ali Griffin.
“I didn’t even know I would be getting this record today, just glory to God,” Walton said. “My coaches push me every single day to become better.”
And this shutout was extra special because of who the opponent was.
“I feel like our team worked hard through the entire game,” said Walton, who had six saves Saturday and kept the backline calm under some intense pressure. “Credit to them (Cougars), they are a really good team.”
The Aggie coach smiled when asked about Walton.
“There is a reason why she holds almost every record in the book for goalkeeping at Utah State,” Martins said. “She always comes up in the big games. When called upon, she took care of business.”
But to get the win, USU (3-5-1) needed to score. That came in the 51st minute.
Diamond settled a pass from Kaylie Chambers, who gathered the ball off a ricochet and dribled around several BYU defenders, and brought the fans to their feet with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net.
“We got the ball in the box, and Kaylie Chambers had an awesome lay off to me, and I saw an opening as they were shifting one way and I pushed it the other way,” Diamond said. “I just hit it. All the credit to our movement off the ball.”
It was the third goal of the season for the freshman.
The Aggies got some big play from its defense and freshman defender Kassi Vigil was a thorn in the Cougars attack.
“Kassi is an incredible player, incredible athlete, and incredible human being,” Martins said. “She was thrown into the fire, She has been playing, but Alysia Buttars couldn’t play today and Kassi was called up and did an incredible job today.”
As the game wore on, the Aggies packed it in on defense, and Walton and the rest of the USU team went to work clearing attack after attack by the Cougars.
“I have things written on myself to remind me about things, like breath and who I’m playing for,” Walton said. “... I think the games we have lost prepared us for today. We have played better every single game.”
While the Aggies focused on playing defense, they didn’t stop being aggressive on offense when the opportunities arose. They didn’t seem to flinch or worry about counter attacks.
“We have confidence in ourselves to get up there and keep pressing,” Diamond said.
In the 80th minute, the Aggies nearly made it 2-0. Abby Schofield banged it off the post and another Aggie got her head on the carom, but sent the ball barely over the goal. USU had 11 shots in the contest.
The Aggies were aggressive from the start, which was the game plan.
“You want to play on the front foot and for them to feel the pressure,” Diamond said. “We didn’t want them to think this was an easy game for them.”
“That is our identity … we are on the front foot, we are aggressive, we want to play fast, suffocate people and don’t back down to anybody,” Martins said. “Today, we were us and it worked out. … Today, we put it all together.”
It got chippy at times as USU was whistled for 15 fouls, while BYU had 10. However, the Cougars were shown two cards in the match. Allie Fryer picked up a yellow in the 56th minute, and Jamie Shepherd was sent off with a red in the 88th minute after throwing an elbow at an Aggie.
BYU still leads the all-time series, 13-2-1. However, since Martins became head coach, USU has not lost to the Cougars, going 2-0-1.
“I have to mention Kelsey Kaufusi, Addy Symonds, Alex Day, Kylie Olsen, Alysia Buttars, along with Diera (Walton) have been the stalwarts,” Martins said. “They have been the foundation for this result. We have been building toward this three years ago.”
Before Saturday, the highest ranked team the USU soccer team had beat was No. 18. And it just happens to be BYU in 2021.
