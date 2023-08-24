Several golden opportunities didn’t pan out for the Aggies Thursday evening at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field.
The Utah State soccer team wrapped up a three-game homestand to open the 2023 season with a 1-0 setback to Utah in front of an announced crowd of 947. It was the seventh straight loss to the Utes in the most-played series for the Aggies.
“I’m really proud of the performance of our girls, who created some good chances, and they (Utes) did a pretty good job of diffusing those chances,” USU head coach Manny Martins said. “In the end, there were three PK’s in the game but only one was called. Even then, our girls kept their heads up and battled. I couldn’t be more proud of their performance.”
Both teams were yelling for hand ball calls that never came. Several Aggies were also taken down in what could have been what Martins was not happy with.
While the Aggies (1-2-0) had an early chance to score and then several in the second half, each time Utah (2-0-1) made a play to keep the hosts off the scoreboard. But in the 80th minute, the Utes cashed in on restart after a delay for an injured Aggie.
USU had the ball near midfield, but Utah quickly gained control. As the Aggie defense scrambled, Kennedy Schoennauer dribbled to the middle and found Taliana Kaufusi near the top of the box. Kaufusi one-timed it to the right side. USU goalkeeper Diera Walton got a hand on it, but it wasn’t enough to stop the ball.
“I think the goal we conceded was something that was preventable,” Martins said. “The performance deserved more than what we got today.”
“It was unfortunate to give up that goal,” Walton said. “We just have to get back to practice and keep working. We need to minimize the mistakes and get better.”
Walton had made three earlier saves in the game, including one in the 48th minute that moved her past Molli Merrill and into first in career saves at USU with 274.
“Honestly, I didn't even know it (record) had happened,” Walton said. “I was just playing my game. Credit to my coaches, because they are the ones that help me build up to this moment. I’m just grateful for my team, coaches and everyone. … My teammates' energy helps me make the saves that I make.”
Walton, a graduate, just keeps getting better, according to her coach.
“She has been really, really strong for us,” Martins said of Walton. “There is maturity and a lot of experience there. But as good as she has done for us, there is still room to grow, which is fantastic.”
Walton also feels she would have made a save with nine seconds to play when Utah was awarded a penalty kick because of a foul in the box by Walton, who was shown a yellow card. Ute forward Katie O’Kane tried to go left, but was way off the mark. Walton did dive in that direction.
“I think if she would have hit it inside the goal, I would have had it,” Walton said.
When the Aggies look back at Thursday’s game, they will see that of the nine shots taken, several should have resulted in goals. In just the second minute of the contest Aggie Kaitlyn Richins sent a rocket that was listed over the top of the goal by Utah keeper Kasey Wardle. Just before halftime, USU’s Nicole Hadlock-Hardy sent a dangerous shot off the bar, and then Summer Diamond made a nice steal and run, but her shot was right at the Ute goalie.
“I’m super competitive, so playing these good teams motivates me to get better,” Walton said. “We want to help each other get better.”
Utah possessed the ball more in the first half and had more shots. The Aggies dialed it up a notch over the final 45 minutes and were much more aggressive.
“We talked at halftime about having a more consistent mindset from the get go,” Martins said. “We have another gear in us and we brought that out (in the second half).”
In the 53rd minute, Diamond drove down the left side and made a nice cross that found Kaylie Chambers at the far post, which drew the Utah keeper to that side of the net. Chambers quickly got the ball to Bizzy Arevalo and she got off a shot from six yards out, but a Ute defender Maryn Granger was able to get in front of the shot.
“Bizzy (Arevalo) was great today,” Martins said. “Summer (Diamond) was fantastic too, wish she could have played more, but could only play a few minutes today, but she gave us everything.”
Aggie Tess Werts made a nice run in the 56th minute, but her shot was right at the goalie. Then in the 59th minute, Arevalo made a run and crossed it to Chambers who skied the ball over the top. In the 64th minute, Hadlock-Hardy made a run, but sent a shot off the post.
“We did have some good looks,” Martins said.
Utah had 12 corner kicks to USU’s five, but four of those came in the closing minutes when the Aggies had to keep clearing it.
USU will now head out onto the road for the first time this season. The Aggies take on Texas Tech on Sunday in the Lone Star State.
