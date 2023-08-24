Support Local Journalism

Several golden opportunities didn’t pan out for the Aggies Thursday evening at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field.

The Utah State soccer team wrapped up a three-game homestand to open the 2023 season with a 1-0 setback to Utah in front of an announced crowd of 947. It was the seventh straight loss to the Utes in the most-played series for the Aggies.


