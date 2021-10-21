MILLVILLE — Playing in Ridgeline High School’s football stadium Thursday afternoon, Utah State's soccer team held on for a 2-1 victory against Colorado State in what head coach Manny Martins said was a “solid performance.”
“The focus was to bring back our identity,” Martins said. “Start strong and then stay in it through the game, and I think the girls showed that today.”
The Aggies’ strong start led to a 16th-minute goal — the earliest USU has scored since Oct. 8 — when Sara Taylor got on the end of a stellar cross by former Green Canyon star Kylie Olsen and redirected it into the back of the net.
After that goal, though, Utah State went stale. The Rams held possession a significant amount of the first half following USU’s opening goal. The Aggies played from their back heels for most of the last 25 minutes of the first half and were lucky at times to not give up a goal. Most of that luck came in the form of Diera Walton being in goal. She made several crucial saves in the few instances the backline left an opening.
“That’s why we select the players we select to get on the field because when the time comes, they perform,” Martins said. “(Diera) did and so did the backline, so it was great.”
Though stale on offense, the Aggies held on through CSU’s possession onslaught to reach halftime with the 1-0 lead intact. Having the lead was crucial but getting back the aggressiveness that had helped produce the first goal was even more so if a win was going to remain in sight.
“We sort of went a little bit away from the game plan,” USU head coach Manny Martins said. “The game plan was to get it on their half of the field and then play. And we started to play a little deeper and exposed ourselves a little bit by having some turnovers that caused some problems.”
“A big part of our identity as a team is being aggressive and driving,” senior midfielder Ashley Cardozo said. “If we think about it too much, we get lost in the game, so I think our aggressiveness makes us, us.”
Coming out of halftime, the deficiencies in execution and aggressiveness from the first half went almost entirely away and the Aggies went on the attack again. They had two quick shots and got solid possession in the attacking half of the field. And just under 20 minutes into the second half were rewarded for the effort.
In the 63rd minute, Cardozo slotted home what became the game-winning goal — the 12th game-winner of her career, a USU program record. The Aggies got a free kick roughly 24 yards from the goal and Cardozo lifted it up over the wall and under the crossbar in the top right corner.
“I knew that the corners were exactly where I wanted to go and I luckily executed it,” Cardozo said.
In the moment, the goal was insurance, but that insurance was almost immediately necessary. In the 69th minute, Rams’ forward Gracie Armstrong lofted in a goal from 30 yards out to cut the lead back to one, forcing the Aggies to play a tight game the remaining 20 minutes.
Utah State appears to be back on track after a relatively rough stretch for them. After an 8-1-1 start — the best in program history — the Aggies were just 1-3-2 in the month of October. That stretch was by no means the worst case scenario, but it represented the first major adversity the team had faced in terms of not getting positive results. And it took control of winning the conference out of USU’s control. But with this win, the Aggies are unbeaten in their last four with a decent 2-0-2 mark in those games.
The Aggies have two games left on the schedule, one at home and one on the road. The team will look to return to Chuck & Gloria Bell Field (provided field conditions allow it) on Sunday to face Wyoming for the Senior Game. The final regular season game will be at Boise State on Oct. 28.