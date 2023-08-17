Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To say it was a very encouraging home and season opener for Utah State's soccer program might be an understatement.

Four different Aggies found the back of the net and the hosts scored early in each half en route to a 5-1 victory over Weber State on a toasty but cloudy early Thursday evening at Bell Field. This is the second time over a two-plus season span USU has netted five goals in a match.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.