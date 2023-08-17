To say it was a very encouraging home and season opener for Utah State's soccer program might be an understatement.
Four different Aggies found the back of the net and the hosts scored early in each half en route to a 5-1 victory over Weber State on a toasty but cloudy early Thursday evening at Bell Field. This is the second time over a two-plus season span USU has netted five goals in a match.
"It was a good start to the season," said USU head coach Manny Martin, who went 21-11-11 in his first two seasons in charge of the program. "We haven't won an opener in I want to say five or six years, so it was good to start on the front foot. It shows a little bit of our identity. Obviously five goals, today we scored five goals is always great, especially with three of those goals coming from freshmen. It's been a thing with us in the last couple years (where) we've been really strong defensively, but we didn't always put away our chances. So, today to be able to score five goals (was encouraging)."
The offensive onslaught was led by true freshman Summer Diamond, who became the first USU player to ever record a brace in a season opener. The former Bonneville High School star scored directly off a corner kick at the 3:29 mark of the opening half, and then headed in a long aerial ball centrally from standout center back Kelsey Kaufusi to give the hosts a 3-1 advantage in the 31st minute.
Diamond's grandparents, among other family members, were on hand to watch No. 14 shine in her first collegiate outing.
"Yeah, it was super special," Diamond said. "I mean, my family, they've been here the whole time through my career and this is super special just to finally be here (playing in college). Their support is awesome and ... I can't get a brace without my team. They set me up in those (scoring) positions and it was awesome, so I'm super excited. It was a good game."
Unlike most true freshmen, Diamond graduated from high school early and was able to participate in spring ball with the Aggies. Developing some pre-summer camp synergy with her teammates certainly helped come Thursday.
"It's so technical in college and the jump is huge, so they help me so much and they're great teammates and, obviously, we have a great coaching staff, so it helped me a lot coming into this fall," Diamond said.
Diamond was the lone starter to bury a shot for the Aggies as their three other goal scorers came off the bench, including a pair of former Ridgeline High stalwarts in London Miller-Smith and Tenzi Knowles. Miller-Smith, who finished tied for second on the team with four goals a year ago, converted on a penalty kick in the 26th minute to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats pulled a goal back six minutes later on a nice free kick to the back post from Andelin Binford that was headed in by Mikayla Topaum. That was Weber State's only shot on frame in the first half and only one of three in the game.
However, Diamond netted her aforementioned second goal eight minutes later to give USU a two-goal cushion at the half. The Aggies definitely didn't rest on their laurels as they scored again 52 seconds into the second half. A long pass was deflected to the feet of Knowles, who took a couple of touches and tucked a lovely shot just outside the 18-yard box inside the upper 90 of the near post. Kaufusi and Kaylie Chambers were both credited with assists on the sequence.
"Oh, it was great and, you know, this is one of the things we've been challenging the team is just to continue to (display) our identity regardless of what's going on," Martin said of not being complacent in the second half. "Whether we're winning or losing, the score shouldn't dictate how we play and I thought (the team) did a good job today, scoring an early goal in the first half and an early goal in the second half."
USU's final goal was facilitated by Kaitlyn Richins, who deftly split a pair of Weber State defenders, dribbled inside the box and unleashed what appeared to be a shot that was redirected by teammate Abby Schofield for a top shelf finish inside the 6-yard box in the 67th minute.
True freshman midfielder Delaney Gibbons, a former Sky View star, played 22 minutes and was credited with a shot for Weber State, which fell to 6-12-1 in its all-time series with Utah State.
Up next for USU is a Sunday showdown at home against a very good side in No. 21 Saint Louis. The Aggies are playing a very challenging preseason schedule that also includes the likes of Utah, Texas Tech, Arizona, Arizona State and BYU.
"They're a very good team this year and they play tonight against BYU, I'll be watching that, but they were the most prolific scoring team in the country last year," Martins said of Saint Louis. "They went 20-2 and they're returning almost everyone. I imagine they're going to pick up right where they left off and it's going to be a great challenge for us."
