The best debut season ever by a Utah State head soccer coach came to a heartbreaking conclusion.
For the second time this fall, the Aggies lost in double overtime by a 2-1 scoreline to defending Mountain West champion New Mexico — this time in the semifinals of the conference tournament, which was contested Thursday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise, Idaho.
Mountain West Newcomer of the Year Zaria Katesigwa scored the golden goal less than two minutes into the second overtime for the top-seeded Lobos (13-4-2). Katesigwa accounted for both New Mexico goals.
The fourth-seeded Aggies looked sharp during large spells of the first semifinal match and were outstanding defensively in the run of play against a potent Lobo attack. Unfortunately for USU, New Mexico was ultimately able to capitalize on a couple of transition opportunities, and Katesigwa finished both goals in clinical fashion.
It was still a very encouraging 2021 campaign for USU and new head coach Manny Martins. The Aggies (13-6-3) recorded their most wins since 2011 and made it to the semifinals of the Mountain West tourney for only the third time since joining the conference prior to the 2013-14 academic year.
Katesigwa’s first goal was netted in the 69th minute and was set up by a bad turnover by the Aggies about 25 yards from their own goal. An errant USU pass went to Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Jaydn Edwards, who found the feet of Katesigwa, whose pinpoint shot barely beat goalkeeper Diera Walton at the near post.
The Aggies had a couple of relatively good chances to equalize, including a dangerous ball into the heart of the 6-yard box by Sammie Murdock that UNM keeper Emily Johnson was able to smother. However, it appeared the Lobos would be able to survive and advance in regulation.
To their credit, the Aggies refused to fold and they were rewarded with an equalizing goal with 50 seconds remaining in regulation. USU center back Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi dribbled down the right flank with a UNM play on her hip pocket, deftly cut the ball to her left foot and looped a cross to the back post, which was headed in by Kami Warner from a difficult angle. It was a gigantic moment for Warner, who competed in her program-record 88th career match.
New Mexico had two pretty good scoring opportunities in the first overtime, while USU had one decent look. A shootout was appearing more and more likely when Katesigwa struck again in the 102nd minute.
The Lobos intercepted an Aggie pass pretty close to midfield and strung together a few passes before Aspen Headrick played a ball to Katesigwa at the back post. The freshman then proceeded to bury a beautiful volley just inside the near post.
The two teams combined for 20 shots during an action-packed but scoreless opening half. Both sides were close to denting the scoreboard, but the Aggies definitely carved out the two best opportunities.
USU outside back Kylie Olsen whipped in a perfect cross to the back post for Nicole Hadlock, and the Snow College transfer’s header would have beaten Johnson. However, a Lobo defender was positioned right on the goal mouth and robbed Hadlock in the 22nd minute.
About 12 minutes later, a corner kick by Aggie four-time all-conference midfielder Ashley Cardozo found the head of center back Addy Symonds at the top of the 6-yard box. Unfortunately for USU, Symonds’ header went right to Johnson.
Cardozo fired off a trio of shots on goal in the opening half and they were all similar looks to the one the super senior buried in USU’s 1-0 triumph over fifth-seeded Colorado State in the opening round of the tourney. The Olympus High product finished with a match-high six shots.
New Mexico’s best scoring chance in the first half was a left-footed strike from outside the 18-yard box by Edwards that took a tricky hop on Walton. The junior spilled the ball but alertly cleared the rebound right when Katesigwa was arriving for a potential open net finish.
The Lobos finished with a narrow 19-16 edge in total shots, although the Aggies were plus one in shots on frame, 7-6. The two teams only took a combined three corner kicks — two by USU.
Up next for New Mexico is a showdown with host Boise State, the No. 6 seed, on Saturday afternoon for the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos (12-6-4) took down second-seeded Fresno State in a shootout in Thursday’s second semifinal. The score was knotted up at 1-1 after 100 minutes of action, and BSU prevailed 6-5 from the penalty spot.
Meanwhile, it was the final match for at least six USU seniors. Murdock, a former Mountain Crest and Ridgeline star, will be returning for a super senior season, as will Jordan Foraker. Murdock matched Sara Taylor for second place on the squad with six goals this season. Former Mountain Crest standout Marli Niederhauser might also return for a COVID-19 senior season.
Cardozo wrapped up her phenomenal collegiate career as the USU’s all-time leader in assists (32), game-winning goals (12) and shots on goal (121). No. 10 also ranks fourth in the Aggies record books in matches started (83) and sixth in goals (23), plus she tied former Sky View stalwart Jessica Brooksby for the most assists in a single season in program history. Cardozo dished out a Mountain West-leading 11 assists this fall.
USU only conceded 20 goals in 23 matches this season and shut out seven opponents — the most in the Mountain West — including now-No. 12 BYU by a 1-0 scoreline in Provo. The Aggies found the back of the net 30 times this fall.