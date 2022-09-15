Aggie soccer fans were starting to get a little anxious Thursday afternoon at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field.
Utah State was possessing well and getting some good looks in the second half, but had not been able to finish against No. 25 BYU, who held a one-goal lead. Then it happened.
In the 83rd minute Kelsey Salvesen-Harmer launched a long and high ball toward the box from the right side of the field. It turned out to be a perfect cross pass as Whitney Lopez met the ball with her head, directing it into the left corner of the goal to knot the game at 1-1 and send most of the 1,511 fans on hand into a frenzy.
“Kelsey Harmer has a strong leg, obviously,” Lopez said. “I just timed it well.”
The Cougars tried to rally, but could not get a shot off over the final six minutes. The Aggies got off two more shots in the closing minutes, but both sailed over the goal. The game ended in a 1-1 tie, as overtime is not being played in college this season.
“Great game,” USU head coach Manny Martins said. “We schedule these games to give our team a little bit of experience of what it’s like to play Top-25 teams … and to give them a little bit of a feel for when we get to the NCAA tournament at some point. These are the kinds of games you have to be ready to play. They showed that they were ready to play. It was a tough game. There were moments where we had to solve some real pressure. There were definitely momentum shifts and at times, we were the ones on the front foot. Great goal by Whitney. Really happy with our team but I know that we’re still going to get better.”
The tie kept the Aggies (2-2-4) undefeated on their home pitch and snapped a two-game losing streak. The Cougars (3-2-3) left not being able to avenge last year’s loss to USU in Provo, the first in the series and the lone blemish on their home pitch in 2021. Thursday was the 15th meeting between the schools.
“We beat them last year so we knew they were coming for our throats,” Lopez said. “We knew we were in for something. We worked hard. We worked on our press and we were just prepared.”
The head coach liked how his team came together more in the second half. After being outshot 10-5 over the first 45 minutes of action, the Aggies outshot the Cougars in the second half 8-6.
“We talked at halftime about needing our midfielders to do a better job anticipating the next pass,” Martins said. “We also needed to do a better job pressing and we did a better job of that in the second half and the momentum shifted.”
For Lopez, it was her first goal of the season and came in a fashion that is usually not how she scores.
“It’s my first goal of the season, so that felt nice,” Lopez said. “... I normally don’t put goals in with my head, but I guess it’s my lucky day.”
The junior, who played for Logan High, feels like the team is improving and using some tough early-season games to get ready for when Mountain West Conference play begins on Sept. 22.
“To tie it late, we knew we were still in the game, even after they scored, no one let down,” Lopez said. “So it was nice and we felt we got what we deserved. I feel like we had more opportunities that we need to just finish and that would help us a lot in every single game. We’re working and preparing so next game, we’ll be ready.”
The Aggies were whistled for many offsides calls and ended up with 11 fouls to the Cougars three, which didn’t sit well with some USU faithful. Martins said the offides calls are something the team will continue to work on.
“A little bit of that is the nature of us wanting to get behind, but we have to get better at that,” Martins said.
Both teams came out firing in the opening 10 minutes. The Aggies had an opportunity when Tess Werts stole the ball near midfield and was off to the races down the center of the field. As Cougar defenders caught up, Werts got off a one v. one shot, but it went right to BYU keeper Savanna Mason.
The Cougars found the back of the net in the 19th minute. Olivia Smith got the ball to BYU’s leading scorer Brecken Mozingo, who sent a laser of a shot from the top of the 18 into the upper left corner of the goal. That lead stood for the next 64 minutes.
USU lived on the edge and could have been down more at the break as BYU pinged three shots off the woodwork in the last 14 minutes of the first half and had several other dangerous opportunities.
The script flipped at the start of the second half as the Aggies ramped up the pressure to find an equalizer. Nicole Hadlock got free just seconds into the second, but her shot went right to new keeper Taygan Sill.
“At halftime, we talked and we just thought our pressure wasn’t hard enough,” Lopez said. “As soon as we started putting pressure on, we started winning the ball back and it worked in our favor.”
BYU had several more chances to add to its lead, but USU goalie Diera Walton made some impressive saves to keep it close. Then the equalizer came.
The Aggies have now had nine different goal scorers on the year from 14 different assisting players. Walton recorded three saves in the contest, surpassing 250 total saves in her Aggie career. With another 90 minutes on her ledger, Walton also moved into fourth-place all-time in career goalkeeper minutes at USU, having now played 5,165 minutes.
USU is back on the road to play Northern Colorado on Sunday before turning its attention to league action.