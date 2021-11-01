Ashley Cardozo scored in splendid fashion early in the second half, propelling Utah State’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Colorado State in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament on Monday at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise, Idaho.
It was the Aggies’ first appearance and win at the Mountain West Tournament since dispatching of Wyoming by a 2-1 scoreline in 2016. It was also USU’s first victory at the tourney since it outpointed New Mexico in a shootout in 2013 — the program’s first year in the conference.
Up next for fourth-seeded Utah State is a showdown against top-seeded New Mexico in the semifinals on Thursday at 11 a.m. The Aggies have never advanced to the championship match.
Cardozo cut the ball to her right foot in heavy traffic and burned CSU goalkeeper Shayna Ross on a shot from outside the 18-yard box that dipped just under the crossbar five minutes into the second half. The senior buried a free kick in similar fashion in USU’s 2-1 victory over CSU a couple of weeks ago at Ridgeline High School.
The Aggies (13-5-3) were rock solid defensively the rest of the way en route to their seventh shutout of the 2021 campaign. Keeper Diera Walton finished with four saves for USU, which has won 13 games for the first time since going 15-5-2 in 2011 — the program’s second appearance in the NCAA Tournament in as many years.
Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi robbed the fifth-seeded Rams (6-8-3) of a goal in the 16th minute. Walton turned aside CSU’s initial shot, but the rebound went right to Gracie Armstrong, whose one-time effort was destined for the back of the net, but Steed-Kaufusi was positioned perfectly to head it out of danger.
CSU finished with a 14-8 edge in shots and a big 13-3 advantage in corner kicks, including 12 after halftime. However, the Aggies did a superb job of dealing with the Rams’ set pieces.
Cardozo led the Aggies with four shots — three of which she put on frame. Former Green Canyon star Kylie Olsen was one of five Aggies who went the full 90 minutes, joining fellow defenders Addy Symonds and Steed-Kaufusi, midfielder Alex Day and Walton.
USU will surely be motivated for its rematch against New Mexico, which converted on a penalty kick to beat the Aggies in double overtime earlier this season in Albuquerque. The Aggies were the only Mountain West side that defeated the Lobos during the spring season.
In Monday’s other first-round match, No. 6 Boise State edged No. 3 San Diego State, 1-0. The Broncos will squared off against No. 2 Fresno State in Thursday’s other semifinal.