Thanks to a walk-off homer Friday evening, the Aggies have evened the series with Mountain West Conference foe San Diego State.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Taryn Edds decided to end the game and not have it go to extra innings. The sophomore took the first pitch she saw and deposited it over the fence in left center to give Utah State a 5-4 win. It was her first dinger of the season and the Aggies first walk-off home run of the season
“It was crazy,” Edds said in a press release. “I felt like I needed it at one point in my career. Having my people with me, they’ve been cheering me on the whole season, so it was good.”
The victory evens the series. In the first game on Thursday, the Aztecs (23-11, 7-4 MW) beat the Aggies (12-16, 4-4) in six innings, 13-0.
USU had rallied several times Friday at Johnson Field. The Aggies trailed 2-0 after the first inning and tied up up after two frames.
In the bottom of the second, Makenzie Macfarlane led off with a double. Gabriella Jimenez tied up the game with a two-run homer over the right-field fence.
The Aztecs tacked on runs in the third and fifth and took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
Once again the Aggies came back. RBI singles by Jimenez and Claudia Medina in the bottom of the sixth tied up the game at 4-4.
In the top of the seventh, USU pitcher Tess Bumiller enticed three ground outs from the Aztecs as the first three batters were retired in order. That brought the game to the bottom of the seventh.
After two of her teammates struck out, Edds didn’t waste any time in ending the contest.
“It was huge,” USU head coach Steve Johnson said in a press release. “We didn’t play up to our expectations yesterday in any aspect of the game. We knew we were better than that, but we just had to come out and execute. Mia (Reynolds) did a great job. She went out and made the pitches for us and we made the plays behind her. We got a big hit from Gabby early on and just stayed in it. Tess (Bumiller) did a really great job at the end coming in and shutting things down. We just kept battling those last two innings and had some really good at-bats.”
Reynolds started the game in the circle and went 4.1 innings, striking out three and allowing six hits. Bumiller picked up the win as she allowed just one hit. The Aztecs finished with seven hits for the game.
The Aggies had eight baseknocks. Macfarlane and Jimenez had two each.
On Thursday in the series opener, not much went right for the Aggies. USU was held to four hits and committed five errors in the six-inning loss.
Jaden Colunga had two of the Aggie hits, both doubles. USU just couldn’t get her home. Three pitchers were used with Hailey McClean getting the loss.
San Diego State had 11 hits, including three doubles and two home runs, both by Mac Barbara.
The final game of the series will be Saturday at Johnson Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
