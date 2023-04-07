San Diego St Utah St Softball

Utah State’s Gabriella Jimenez celebrates after hitting a home run against San Diego State on Friday at Johnson Field. The Aggies beat the Aztecs, 5-4.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Thanks to a walk-off homer Friday evening, the Aggies have evened the series with Mountain West Conference foe San Diego State.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Taryn Edds decided to end the game and not have it go to extra innings. The sophomore took the first pitch she saw and deposited it over the fence in left center to give Utah State a 5-4 win. It was her first dinger of the season and the Aggies first walk-off home run of the season


