After a close opening-game loss at No. 22 San Diego State last Friday, the Aggies were able to end a losing streak on Saturday.
Utah State halted a seven-game skid with a 3-1 victory over the ranked Aztecs. The Aggies nearly made it two in a row against Mountain West Conference foe SDSU on Sunday, but fell 4-3, giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
On Saturday, USU (26-26, 11-10) scored all three of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Zaia Castruita began the inning by reaching base on a throwing error and advancing to second. She moved to third on a wild pitch. Makenzie Macfarlane scored Castruita with an RBI single to left to get the Aggies on the scoreboard.
Tyler Thornton came in to run for Macfarlane and moved to second on a single by Taryn Edds. Ariel Lopez came in to run for Edds. A passed ball allowed the USU baserunners to move to third and second, respectively. Emily Tidd scored Thornton on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. An RBI bunt single by Sydnee Smith brought Lopez home for a 3-0 lead.
San Diego State (35-13, 18-3) scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Kapri Toone threw her sixth complete game of the season for the Aggies, recording one strikeout, walking three and allowing just four hits. USU had six hits for the game by six different athletes.
The win was the first for USU against a ranked opponent since Feb. 19, 2010, when the Aggies beat then No. 1 Washington.
On Sunday, the Aztecs scored first with a run in the bottom of the first. USU evened up the score in the top of the sixth when Thornton scored on a double by Castruita to left center. Thornton was running for Lexi Orozco, who reached on an error.
The Aggies took the lead in the top of the seventh with two runs. Pinch hitters Edds and Giselle Gonzalez got on base via a single and hit by pitch, respectively. Mazie Macfarlane smacked a two-run double to right center to give USU a 3-1 cushion
The Aztecs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame. An RBI triple with two outs tied the game, and the SDSU hitter broke for home when the throw to third went into the home-team dugout. The Aztec was thrown out at home, which would have sent the game to extra innings. However, the third-base official overruled the home umpire, pointing out the ball went into the dugout. The runner is awarded a free base when the ball is out of play. The run counted, completing the Aztec rally.
Mazie Macfarlane had two of the Aggies five hits in the game. Toone threw her seventh complete game, striking out three, not allowing a walk and giving up six hits.
The Aggies wrap up the regular season this week. They travel south to face BYU on Tuesday in a non-conference game. Then on the weekend USU hosts San Jose State for a three-game series, beginning on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Johnson Field.