It was a gratifying Senior Day for Utah State’s softball program.
The Aggies pounded out 14 hits, including a whopping five home runs, on their way to a 14-5 blowout victory over UNLV on Sunday afternoon at LeRee & LeGrand Johnson Field. In the process, the Aggies bounced back from their 14-3 five-inning loss to the Rebels in a big way, plus won the three-game series.
“It was very important to get the win,” USU first baseman Gabriella Jimenez said in a press release. “We even said (Saturday) we were going to come out, grind and, no matter what it takes, we’re going to do anything to win this game.”
Ariel Fifita, Kya Pratt and Claire Raley smacked back-to-back-to-back homers in the bottom of the fourth as USU’s lead ballooned from 4-3 to 8-4. Fifita also came through with a three-run bomb to give the Aggies to 11-4 advantage one inning later.
The hosts slammed the door on a three-run jack by Jimenez to invoke the eight-run mercy rule in the home half of the sixth. It was the second monster base knock of the game for the graduate senior, who cleared the bases with a double to give the Aggies the lead for good at 4-3 in the third frame. Jimenez went 3 for 4 at the plate with an impressive seven RBIs.
Fifita chipped in with five RBIs for the Aggies, who also got a pair of base knocks from Pratt, Raley, Jaden Colunga and Giselle Gonzales. Pratt, Raley, Grace Matej, Colunga, Fifita and Gonzales all scored two runs each.
Prior to the game, the Aggies honored their five seniors in former Logan High star Nya Laing, former Ridgeline High standout Tyler Thornton, Makenzie Macfarlane, Mazie Macfarlane and Alyssa Millemon. Laing is a relief pitcher, while Thornton has started 36 games in the outfield during her final season as an Aggie. It was also the final home game for long-time Utah State head coach Steve Johnson, who will retire after this season.
“We challenged (our team) at the beginning of the series on what we needed to do,” Johnson said in a press release.” We were frustrated with falling short (Saturday). I challenged them before the game today and said, ‘We have to come out and fight.’ UNLV came out yesterday ready to fight and they just took it to us, and we had to come and do the same thing.
“I was really happy with the way we responded after the first two runs, and then once we got going, our offense did a great job. But, it was really a give and take. (Pitcher) Tess (Bumiller) did another fantastic job of limiting things. ... A big win and now we just get ready for San Jose State.”
That three-game series at SJSU, which will start Thursday and conclude Saturday, is huge for USU (17-24, 8-11), which is tied with Nevada for seventh place in the Mountain West standings and only one game behind SJSU (21-25, 9-10) and Fresno State. The top six teams in the final standings will compete in the Mountain West Tournament, which will take place from May 11-13 in San Diego.
JOHNSON RETIRING
Johnson announced last week he will be retiring at the end of this, his 10th season at the helm of USU’s program. Johnson has been coaching softball for 27 years.
"The past 27 years have been a long and winding journey that has taken us to places we never thought we would be,” Johnson said in a press release. “It has been an amazing ride, but one that must come to an end. (My wife and I) are excited to begin our next journey and want to say thank you again to everyone who has supported us along the way.”
Johnson is the second-winningest coach in USU history with 201. He has won 351 games as a collegiate head coach. Additionally, Johnson has mentored 16 different Aggies to all-Mountain West honors, plus three to NFCA all-region accolades.
"On behalf of Utah State Athletics, I want to thank Steve for his contribution to the softball program over the last 10 years,” said Jerry Bovee, USU’s interim athletic director, in a press release "His guidance and mentorship helped our student-athletes reach great success both on and off the diamond. We wish him and his family the best as he begins the next phase of his life."
Johnson was hired at USU after spending five seasons as an assistant head coach at Southeastern Conference program Auburn. Johnson also has collegiate coaching stops at Division II program UNC Pembroke (2003-08), as a head coach, and as an assistant at D-I program South Dakota State (2000-02). He was also the head coach at Kennedy (Iowa) High School from 1997-2000.
