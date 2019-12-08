It’s been quite some time since Utah State’s football team has squared off against Kent State or played in the state of Texas.
Those two droughts will come to an end in less than two weeks.
The Aggies found out Sunday they will face the Golden Flashes in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl on Friday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The first meeting between these two programs since 1974 will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
It will also be USU’s first game in the Lone Star State since it beat UTSA, 48-17, on Oct. 27, 2012, which was Gary Andersen’s last season during his first stint as the Aggies’ head coach.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Andersen, who was rehired as USU’s head coach last December. “I know very little right now, but it looks like it’s going to be a great place for our kids to go to a bowl game. It will be a new experience and I think the accommodations will be really cool for our kids. ... The timing I believe is good. We’ll be able to get our practices in. We thought (our bowl) might be a little later, but this is an awesome opportunity for our kids to get the practices that we need and get ready to roll.”
This is the eighth time in the last nine years the Aggies (7-5) have been selected to compete in a bowl game. On the flip side, the Golden Flashes (6-6) haven’t been bowling since 2012 — a 17-13 loss to Arkansas State in the GoDaddy.com Bowl — and this will only be the program’s fourth-ever bowl appearance.
Kent State came on strong at the end of the regular season, winning its final three games to secure bowl eligibility. The Golden Flashes tied for second place in the East Division of the Mid-American Conference.
The Golden Flashes have enjoyed a solid turnaround in Sean Lewis’ second season at the helm. Kent State went 2-10 during the 2018 campaign.
“(They’re) a physical, tough-minded team,” Andersen said. “They’ve definitely made some strides this year to get themselves where they’re going, and we’ll learn a lot more about them (soon). But I know they play hard. ... Any of those teams from Ohio are tough-minded (teams with) kids that grew up loving football. ... I have great respect for the state of Ohio and really, the Mid-American Conference, for the way those kids play football.”
Finding ways to prevail in nailbiting fashion has been one of Kent State’s staples to success this season. The Golden Flashes have played in eight contests decided by eight points or fewer in 2019, and they have won five of them, including their last three. Kent State’s last three victories have been by a combined 14 points.
“It kind of sounds familiar, right? They were able to win a lot of those games and get bowl eligible,” Andersen said. “Like I said earlier, I’ve just seen them from afar on TV in those MAC games that are on in the middle of the week. They play in a very tough conference and I’ve always had a ton of respect for that conference. To get bowl eligible in that conference is not easy, and I know they are a team that is on the rise. They will be very excited to go to the bowl game, just like we are.”
The Golden Flashes have six players who garnered first, second or third-team all-conference honors this season, led by kicker Matthew Trickett, who is the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year. Trickett has been successful on 24 of his 29 field goal attempts this fall, including 9 of 10 between 40-49 yards.
Kent State has a bona fide dual-threat quarterback in Dustin Crum, who is also his team’s leading rusher this season. The junior has completed an impressive 68.2 percent of his passes for 2,336 yards and 18 touchdowns, vs. just two interceptions in ’19, plus has rushed for 560 yards and five scores on 145 attempts.
Crum’s rushing tally would be nearly 200 yards higher, but the Golden Flashes have given up 38 sacks this season. Kent State has been well-balanced offensively in ’19 as it averages 181.0 yards per game on the ground and 212.58 ypg through the air for a total offense output of 393.6 ypg.
Two of Crum’s wide receivers are third-team all-MAC honorees in Isaiah McKoy and Mike Carrigan. McKoy leads the Golden Flashes in receptions (50), receiving yards (769) and receiving TDs (seven), while Carrigan is second in all three categories (40, 535 and five).
Kent State’s top running back has been Will Matthews, who averaged 73.43 yards an outing, but missed five games due to a knee injury.
Kent State’s top defensive player has arguably been cornerback Jamal Parker, who earned second-team all-MAC accolades. The senior tied fellow cornerback Keith Sherald for the top position on the squad with three interceptions. Additionally, Parker has broken up a team-high nine passes.
Defensive end Theo Majette secured a spot on the all-conference third team after recording 36 tackles, including 7.0 for a loss, and a team-leading 5.0 sacks. Linebackers Mandela Lawrence-Burke and Cepeda Phillips have combined for 179 tackles, including 12 TFL, and 6.0 sacks this season.
The Golden Flashes have allowed 470.6 ypg this season — 249.3 on the ground and 221.3 through the air this season. Kent State has averaged 27.42 points an outing, while giving up 31.08.
Derek Adams has averaged 43.3 yards per punt en route to garnering third-team all-MAC honors for the Golden Flashes, who finished with their most all-league selections since the ’12 campaign (nine).
Kent State is winless in its three other prior bowl appearances. Meanwhile, USU is aiming for bowl victories in consecutive years for only the second time in program history. The Aggies prevailed in back-to-back-to-back bowls from 2012-14.
“There are a lot of people that put a lot of things out there for these young men to be able to go to a bowl game, and for our university to be able to go to a bowl game,” Andersen said. “It’s a huge responsibility to prepare the right way and play the right way, not just for your school, but for college football as a whole. These people are putting a bowl game together for us and they expect our football team to come in and play at a high level, which is exactly how we’ll approach it.”
ABOUT THIS BOWL
This will be the third installment of the Frisco Bowl, which has a payout of $200,000. It was previously the Miami Beach Bowl until it was sold to ESPN Events and relocated to Frisco, Texas.
Louisiana Tech throttled SMU, 51-10, in the 2017 Frisco Bowl, while Ohio shut out San Diego State, 27-0, a year ago.
The venue for this bowl is Toyota Stadium, which is the home of Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Dallas.
“The stadium seats close to 20,000 people (17,300), so it’s a great venue for a game like this,” Andersen said. “It’s a great spot for people to travel to. To me, it’s a good time, it’s a good time to be able to get there and see a game on Friday night. It’s an easy place to get to on an airplane. We’re excited and I think the venue is really neat, as I just briefly looked at the bowl itinerary.”
OTHER MW TEAMS IN BOWLS
• Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1) will face Washington (7-5) on Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Washington is coached by former BSU head coach Chris Petersen, who is stepping down after this contest.
• Air Force (10-2) will face Washington State (6-6) in the Cheez-It-Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
• Wyoming (7-5) will play Georgia State (7-5) in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
• SDSU (9-3) will play Central Michigan (8-5) in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 21.
• Hawaii (9-5) will square off against BYU (7-5) in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
• Nevada (7-5) will square off against Ohio (6-6) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3.