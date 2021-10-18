While it doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things, the Aggie men’s basketball team will find out what the rest of the conference thinks of them Wednesday.
That’s when the preseason polls will be released for the Mountain West Conference. Utah State head coach Ryan Odom isn’t sure where his team will be picked. However, the first-year coach knows where he wants them to end up, and that’s playing for a MW championship.
“It’s an indicator of what others think, but it’s a guess by the folks that put out preseason polls,” Odom said of national polls that are also coming out. “In the conference, they know the players and teams better. I’m a new coach and there are three others that are new in our league. So, we don’t know the teams as well as the others.”
Forward Justin Bean will join Odom on Thursday when the Aggies get a chance to visit with the media that cover the league. The media day event is being held over two days, with half of the coaches and athletes from their schools going on Wednesday.
Guard RJ Eytle-Rock came to Logan to compete for conference championships. He truly believes the Aggies will not miss a beat during the 2021-22 season. USU has played in the last three Mountain West Conference Tournament championship games, winning twice. Following their only loss, the Aggies received an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.
“We have some great veteran guys here like Brock (Miller) and Bean leading the team,” Eytle-Rock said. “... We’ve been working hard. I’m looking forward to playing in the Spectrum in front of the fans. ... To be honest, I think we are good enough to win it all (conference). We have a great team with great depth. I don’t see why we can’t win the Mountain West. I’m excited.”
There is a mix of veterans, transfers and freshmen on the USU roster this season.
“I do like the roster we have put together,” Odom said. “I like the connectivity that we’ve established so far. We’ve got some growth that we need to make. I do like the spirit of the team.”
The Aggies will be joined by the women’s team on Thursday for a scrimmage where both teams will get to perform in front of fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The even will begin at 7 p.m.
The men had a closed scrimmage on Saturday. Odom is not allowed to discuss or even say who the Aggies played. However, USU Athletics Director John Hartwell told a radio audience that the team played at SMU. No other details were mentioned.
VOLLEYBALL
It was a perfect week for the Aggie spikers.
They capped it off with a sweep of San Diego State at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday, 25-16, 28-26, 25-19. That win came after a thrilling five-set win against UNLV last Thursday.
On Monday, Aggie libero Abby Peterson was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. She is the first USU volleyball player to earn MW Player of the Week honors since the 2017 season.
The sophomore played a big part in both victories last week. Peterson recorded a team-high 34 digs, averaging 4.25 per set. Against the Rebels, she led the team with 18 digs, while adding a career-high five service aces. She closed the week with 16 digs against the Aztecs.
USU (14-6, 6-2 MW) hit above .300 for the fifth time this season, posting a .323 attack against San Diego State (6-14, 3-5). The defense held Aztecs to .152.
Middle blocker Kennedi Boyd continued her hot hitting streak Saturday, leading the Aggies with 10 kills and a .643 hitting percentage. Setter Kalena Vaivai posted a team-high 20 assists. Boyd and fellow middle blocker Corinne Larsen each put up five blocks on the day.
The Aztecs scored the first point of the match, but the Aggies led for the remainder of the opening set. A 5-0 run helped USU build up the advantage, where it led by double digits until the 24-15 mark.
The Aggies carried that momentum into the early minutes of the second set, but SDSU battled back with a 5-0 run. The Aztecs built their biggest lead of the day at 23-19. The Aggies responded with six-straight points. The two teams then alternated set points, before USU closed it out with back-to-back kills from outside hitters Tatum Stall and Kristy Frank.
Much like the first two sets, USU utilized an early run to gain momentum and the advantage in the third. The match ended when middle blocker Inka Mehtola put up a huge block. The final point came on an ace from Vaivai.
The Aggies will play at Boise State on Tuesday, then return home to host Fresno State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
SOCCER
It shouldn’t have been a surprise that USU and Colorado College went to overtime on Sunday. That’s because the previous two meetings between the MW schools also went to extra time.
The Aggies and Tigers ended up in a 1-1 draw after two overtimes.
Forward Sammie Murdock provided some late-game heroics for the Aggies (10-4-3, 2-3-3) after collecting a deep ball played out of the USU back line by defender Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi. Murdock controlled the long service inside the Tigers’ 18 and tied the game with her team-best-tying fifth goal of the season in the 87th minute.
Colorado College (3-9-3, 2-3-3) put the first goal on the board in the 51st minute when a knuckle-ball attempt by Kaelin Woodruff looked to be easily saved by USU keeper Diera Walton. However, the spin of the ball took an awkward deflection off Walton’s hands and went into the back of the net.
USU finished the match with six shots, including four on frame, while the Tigers finished with 16 shots, including seven on goal.
The Aggies will host their final two home matches of the regular season this week, welcoming Colorado State to Logan on Thursday at 3 p.m., and Wyoming on Sunday at 1 p.m. Senior Day will be before the match against the Cowgirls.
CROSS COUNTRY
After solid outings in Wisconsin last Friday, the Aggie men’s and women’s cross country team both stayed put at No. 6 in Week 5 of the NCAA DI Cross Country regional rankings, which were released Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Select runners from USU will compete at the Utah Open on Thursday at Sunnyside Park in Salt Lake City. The Mountain West Championships will be held at the UNM North Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 29, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.