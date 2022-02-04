Most of the current Aggie gymnasts were just getting started in the sport when a Utah State legend retired from coaching.
While none of them were coached by the man that put the sport on the map at USU, they paid their respects Friday night in a tri-meet against Southern Utah and Ball State at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Each Aggie gymnast wore a “RC” patch on their warmups and had temporary “RC” tattoos honoring the late Ray Corn.
Corn passed away of a heart attack on Aug. 13, in Mesquite, Nevada. He was 71.
With many former Aggie gymnasts in town this weekend to celebrate the life of Corn, the university also made a big gesture toward the coach that took a club team in the late 1970s and turned into a respected college program nationally. USU will officially unveil the new name of the gymnastics practice facility located in the Health, Physical Education and Recreation (HPER) building on Saturday. The facility will now be named the Ray Corn Gymnastics Training Facility in recognition of the impact Corn made at USU.
“We are so thrilled to have a weekend welcoming back the Aggie gymnastics family to celebrate the life and legacy of Ray Corn,” USU head coach Amy Smith said in a press release. “We are so happy and proud to have so many alumni come this weekend with their show of support. We are also very excited and proud of the gym dedication in Ray’s name. He meant a lot to Utah State gymnastics, and Cache Valley as a whole, and I am so thrilled the university has decided to honor him in this way.”
The naming will be unveiled Saturday as part of a Ray Corn Tribute event featuring USU gymnastics alums and Aggie supporters.
“My husband, Ray, was a man of honor, integrity, conviction, love and passion for Utah State gymnastics,” said Shelly Corn, the wife of Ray. “He loved coaching and will live on through all those he mentored and coached. He is truly a legendary coach.”
SUU head coach Scotty Bauman, who is in his 31st season at the helm of the Thunderbirds, is a 1990 graduate of USU. He cut his coaching teeth under the tutelage of Corn as he helped develop the Aggies into a national power. Bauman spent seven years as both an undergraduate and graduate assistant in Logan.
“Ray’s impact on the sport is deep and will last for a very long time,” Bauman said. “He taught me everything I know about coaching and I’m not the only one. There are numerous coaches both in the developmental and collegiate arenas that owe their careers to Ray. I started coaching with Ray in 1984. He wasn’t just my mentor during those years, but one of my best friends. I could always count on Ray to give me sound advice when I needed it, and I needed a lot. He taught me to deeply care for my athletes as people, and realize they will make mistakes. The important thing is how you handle those mistakes that make you a good coach or a great coach.”
Video segments recounting Corn’s impact on USU, Aggie alums and the gymnastics community were played throughout the meet Friday.
Corn transitioned the gymnastics program from club level to NCAA status, serving as the Aggies’ head coach for 31 years before retiring in 2008. He had an overall record of 448-448-2, including a regular-season mark of 342-260-2, and led USU to the postseason 26 times, five of which culminated at the national championships. In 1991, USU finished 12th as a team at the NCAA Championships.
“Ray put his heart and soul into building the Utah State gymnastics program,” said Josh Nilson, Corn’s son-in-law. “This team was his first love. Knowing that his legacy will live on at Utah State is an incredible thing for all of us. Ray was one of a kind and he loved Utah State.”
Nilson, the head coach at Temple, was an assistant coach at USU from 2013-16, and the head coach for vault and bars. During his time as an undergraduate at USU, Nilson was a student-coach from 2005-08. He then spent three years as an assistant coach before heading to Texas Woman’s University and returning to USU in 2013.
In 1978, Corn took a club-level team and transformed it into an Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) power, finishing 30-4 in his first season. The next year, the Aggies made the first of four consecutive trips to the AIAW National Championships, finishing as high as ninth in 1982.
During his USU coaching career, Corn led the Aggies to four Big West Conference championships (1992, 1996, 1998, 2001) and the 2005 Western Gymnastics Conference championship.
Overall, Corn coached three All-Americans, three Olympians, three World University Game Trials competitors and nine NCAA national qualifiers, and was a six-time conference coach of the year (1986, 1987, 1988, 1994, 1998, 2001), along with being named the 1991 Midwest Regional Coach of the Year.
Between 1991 and his retirement in 2008, 32 gymnasts earned academic All-America honors a total of 50 times under Corn, while 92 gymnasts received academic all-conference accolades. Corn’s 1990 team won the NCAA Academic Championship for the highest team grade point average in the nation.
Corn was inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 13th class in September of 2015. He was also inducted into the National Association of College Professors of Phi Kappa Phi.