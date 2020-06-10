It’s still too early to announce the complete Utah State men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season, but another piece of it became public on Wednesday.
For the fourth time in school history, the Aggies will take on Mississippi State of the Southeastern Conference. The two teams will meet on a neutral court for the first time ever as they will play in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Dec. 21. The game will serve as the Aggies’ final game before the Christmas break and will be played at Gulf Coast Community College.
Last season USU went 2-0 against the SEC, with neutral site wins over LSU (80-78) and Florida (65-62).
The Aggies and Bulldogs played a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014. USU posted an 87-68 victory over Mississippi State during the 2013-14 season, marking the last time an SEC opponent visited the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Mississippi State leads the overall series, 2-1, with both wins coming in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bulldogs edged the Aggies, 66-64, during the 2011-12 campaign and won 71-63 during the 2014-15 season.
Mississippi State finished the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 20-11, including an 11-7 mark in the SEC, and was ranked No. 49 in the final RPI index.
The Bulldogs were led by sophomore forward Reggie Perry with a double-double average of 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was followed by senior guard Tyson Carter with 13.9 points per game, junior guard Nick Weatherspoon with 11.6 ppg and sophomore guard Robert Woodard II with 11.4 ppg. Of that group, the trio of Perry, Carter and Weatherspoon will not return in 2020-21, while Woodard II could return, but has put his name in the 2020 NBA Draft without hiring an agent.
The Aggies went 26-8 last season, including 12-6 in the Mountain West. USU finished tied for second in the regular season league standings, but won the conference tournament for the second straight season and the automatic berth to NCAA Tournament.
Visit Panama City Beach and Superior Sports coordinated the logistics to bring the two programs to the sugar-white sands of the Gulf of Mexico.
“It is very exciting to have these top NCAA basketball programs visit Panama City Beach,” said Richard Sanders, VP of Sports Marketing & Special Events for Visit Panama City Beach, in a press release. “We are looking forward to showcasing Gulf Coast State College and can’t wait to welcome fans, families and teams to the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches at Panama City Beach.”
The game with Mississippi State is part of USU’s 2020-21 non-conference schedule that includes a trip to Myrtyle Beach, South Carolina, Nov. 19-22, for the Myrtle Beach Invitational alongside Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola (Chicago), Missouri, Nebraska, Penn and Pitt. The non-conference slate also includes a head-to-head matchup on the road with Davidson on Dec. 1.