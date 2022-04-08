It was a solid start to the Aggie Invitational for Utah State’s track & field program, and a few local athletes fared well for the hosts on Day 1 of the meet.
The men’s and women’s javelin, hammer, pole vault and 5,000 meters were contested Friday afternoon, and the other events will take place Saturday at Ralph Maughan Track Stadium. Saturday’s field events are slated to start at 11 a.m., with the track events starting at 12:15 p.m. The annual meet will wrap up at approximately 4:15.
Aggie athletes reigned supreme in three events on Day 1 of the meet, plus finished second in three others. Additionally, USU swept the top three spots in a pair of events in the women’s 5,000 and the women’s javelin.
Megan Terry led the charge for USU in the 5,000 with her winning time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Terry was immediately followed by teammates Clarissa Mantz, a Sky View High School product who clocked in at 18:41, and Camille Wirthlin (19:01).
Meanwhile, Jenny Bitner edged a pair of fellow Aggies on her way to claiming the title in the javelin. Bitner recorded a mark of 141 feet, 9 inches, followed by Valerie Clark (141-4) and Djamilliah Paepke-chile (138-3). There were six competitors in the 5,000 and 13 in the javelin.
Also prevailing for the Lady Aggies was Maren Garnett, who soared over the bar at 12-11.5 in the pole vault.
Twenty-six athletes showcased their talents in the women’s hammer and two of the top three spots on the podium were claimed by Aggies. Tori Bailey captured the silver medal with her heave of 185-4, followed by former Logan High star Maia Garren, who established a new personal-record mark of 183-5.
Garren’s younger sister, Milly, a senior at Logan High, finished ninth out of 13 competitors in the first heat (123-10). Milly Garren, who has signed with USU’s track & field program, had never trained for this event heading into the week.
Another local athlete who performed well was former Logan Grizzly Dovani Hopkins, who claimed the bronze medal for the USU men in the javelin with his PR toss of 180-8. Ridgeline High product Eric Nelson, who competed unattached, was the runner-up in the men’s 5,000 (15:48).
Athletes from the College of Idaho won the men’s 5,000 and men’s hammer, while a Utah Valley man was triumphant in the javelin.
AGGIE SOFTBALL
A big seventh inning propelled USU to its ninth straight win. The Aggies put a seven-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh on their way to a 9-3 road victory over Fresno State in the opener of a three-game series. The series will resume Saturday afternoon in Fresno.
The score was knotted up at 2-2 heading into the seventh and final frame. The Aggies (21-15, 7-0 Mountain West) plated their seven, seventh-inning runs on one hit, three FSU errors, three walks and one plunked batter. The visitors scored two of those runs on a Bulldog throwing error and two more on a Makenzie Macfarlane single.
The Bulldogs (9-28, 2-8) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but didn’t cross home plate again until the sixth.
USU pulled even in the second frame when Lexi Orozco smacked a lead-off double and eventually scored on a Zaia Castruita single to right field. The Aggies struck again in the top of the sixth. Castruita came through with a one-out double and was replaced by speed-up runner and former Ridgeline star Tyler Thornton, who sprinted home on a throwing error.
Mazie Macfarlane also doubled for the Aggies, who got two runs from Orozco.
Kapri Toone started in the circle for USU and the Bear River product limited FSU to one unearned run. She scattered five hits, struck out one and walked none.
Mia Reynolds pitched one and two-thirds innings for USU and picked up the win. Reynolds, who fanned three and walked none, allowed one unearned run on one base knock.
AGGIE FOOTBALL
After nine practices, Utah State’s football team will hold its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Maverik Stadium.
The scrimmage, which will conclude Utah State’s third week of spring drills, is open to the public and free of charge.
Second-year head coach Blake Anderson will run his team through roughly a two-hour scrimmage on Merlin Olsen Field and is looking forward to watching his players compete in a live setting.
“We are 10 days into spring ball and I want to see progress,” said Anderson of his expectations for Saturday’s scrimmage. “I want to find out who knows what to do and who can go out and translate it to the field. Can we play hard for 70-80 plays?
“We set things up this spring to spend the first nine days installing and we have not had a scrimmage up to this point. Over the next two weeks we have a scrimmage, a half scrimmage and another scrimmage, which is very similar to what the early part of our season is going to look like with a Saturday game, a Thursday game and another Saturday game. So, this is a great test for our guys. Hopefully we will find out a lot about our football team without coaches telling them what to do every snap.”
The Aggies will be put in different situations during the scrimmage, including drive-it and red zone series, along with various down-and-distance situations.
USU will continue its spring schedule next week with practices on Tuesday and Thursday — both at 4 p.m. The Aggies will then wrap up their spring camp with three more practices the following week, including their annual Blue vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m.
———
USU athletic media relations contributed to this report