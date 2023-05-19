It's fair to say Utah State's track & field program is on an upward trajectory.
Case in point: The Aggies will be sending 15 athletes — eight women and seven men — to next week's NCAA West Preliminary Championships, which is four more than a year ago and five more than in 2021. The meet will be contested from May 24-27 (Wednesday-Saturday) in Sacramento, California.
Only 48 competitors in every individual event from the western region qualified for this meet, as well as 24 teams in each relay. The same can be said for the NCAA East Preliminary Championships, which will take place from May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida.
USU hasn't been represented at the NCAA Outdoor Championships since 2019. Is this the year the Aggies will end that drought?
Only athletes with the top 12 times and marks, plus the top 12 teams in each relay, from both regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. That meet will take place from June 7-10.
A handful of Aggies have a legitimate shot of becoming the program's first NCAA qualifiers since Cierra Simmons-Mecham (3,000-meter steeplechase) and Sindri Gudmundsson (javelin) in 2019. For starters, Max Wehrli is seeded seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase. He is USU's record-holder in that event with a time of 8 minutes, 38.94 seconds.
No other Aggies are seeded in the top 12 in their respective event, although women's distance runners Mica Rivera and Ana Weaver, plus men's high jumper Kelton Chenworth, are very close.
Wehrli and Rivera are two of six Aggies who will be competing in this meet for a second straight season. The others are Tori Bailey (women's discus), Abby Jensen (women's steeplechase) Devin Pancake (men's 1,500) and Mark Crandall (men's steeplechase).
Rivera is the lone Aggie who will be showcasing her talents in a pair of events. The senior qualified in the 5,000 (16:10) and 10,000 (32:57) as she is seeded 14th in the longer race and 45th in the shorter. The former Herriman High star is USU's record-holder in both races. Rivera came oh so close to punching her ticket to nationals in the 10,000 a year ago as she finished 14th.
Bailey will be looking for some redemption in the discus as she scratched on her three attempts at this meet in 2022. The senior is seeded 31st (174-11). Bailey's career-best mark of 176-1, established a year ago, ranks second in the Aggie record books.
Jensen made a good run at regionals in the steeplechase last season as she placed 17th. The senior is seeded 32nd (10:14.07) this time around. Jensen's season- and career-best time ranks third in program history.
Pancake had a solid showing at regionals last year as he finished 36th in the 1,500. The senior is seeded 28th in the event (3:42.92) this time around, and his season- and career-best time ranks third in the Aggie record books.
Crandall finished 35th in the steeplechase at this meet last spring and he is seeded 22nd this time around. The graduate senior ranks fifth in school history in his signature event with his season- and career-best time of 8:44.86.
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, USU will be represented at the NCAA West Prelims by first-time qualifiers Chenworth, Logan Hammer, Brennan Benson and Spencer Nelson on the men's side, and Weaver, Mattie Geddes, Djamilliah Paepke-Chile, Valerie Clark and Abbey Bryant on the women's.
Chenworth is seeded in a three-way tie for 13th in the high jump. The junior's season- and career-best mark in the event (7-1) ranks sixth in program history. Chenworth was the bronze medalist at last week's Mountain West Championships.
Hammer captured a Mountain West title in the pole vault with a career-best clearance of 17-2.75, which ranks fourth in the Aggie record books. The freshman is seeded 28th.
Benson actually qualified for the NCAA West Prelims in the 800 and 1,500, but will only compete in the 1,500 next week. The junior is seeded 29th in the 1,500 and his time of 3:43.60 ranks fourth in program history. Benson won the 800 at the MW Championships.
Nelson, a former Mountain Crest star, is seeded 37th in the 5,000 (13:49.43). The senior's career-best time of 13:48.09 from a year ago moved him to the No. 3 spot in the USU record books.
Like Rivera, Weaver will have a legitimate shot to advance to nationals in the 10,000. The sophomore is seeded 17th and her season- and career-best time of 32:59.04 is second all-time in school history.
Geddes is USU's record-holder in the 800 and she will be competing at that event next week. The junior, who broke the record three times this season, is seeded 46th (2:07.40).
Clark and Paepke-Chile will represent the Aggies in the javelin. Both athletes sparkled at the MW Championships as they placed second and third, respectively. Clark is seeded 31st (161-0) and Paepke-Chile 32nd (160-6). They are only the second and third Aggie women to break the 160-foot barrier in this event.
Bryant is seeded 48th in the 100 hurdles (13.59). The sophomore moved up to seventh in the USU record book at the MW Championships.
HATCH TO COMPETE
Former Preston High star Billie Hatch will represent Weber State in the 5,000 and 10,000 at regionals. The senior is the school record-holder in both events and will enter as the 10th seed in the 10,000 (32:36) and 15th seed in the 5,000 (15:49). Hatch won the Big Sky Conference championship in the 5,000 a week ago as she clocked in at 16:37.
The Preston native has left her legacy during her time in Ogden as she is also the Weber State record-holder in the indoor 3,000 (9:05.50) and indoor 5,000 (15:45), plus ranks third in the mile (4:45.06). Hatch won back-to-back Big Sky titles in the indoor 5,000 and also reigned supreme in that meet in the 3,000 once.
Before transferring to Weber State, Hatch was a multi-time Division II All-American at Dixie State University. Dixie State has since transitioned over to D-I athletics and as now known as Utah Tech University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.