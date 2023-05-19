Hammer track photo

Utah State’s Logan Hammer celebrates after clearing the bar in the pole vault at the Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Clovis, California. Hammer won the event.

 Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos

It's fair to say Utah State's track & field program is on an upward trajectory.

Case in point: The Aggies will be sending 15 athletes — eight women and seven men — to next week's NCAA West Preliminary Championships, which is four more than a year ago and five more than in 2021. The meet will be contested from May 24-27 (Wednesday-Saturday) in Sacramento, California.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

