Several Utah State track & field athletes made the most of a rare opportunity to compete at home last weekend.
Dominic Bentil and Gia Malone both reigned supreme in a pair of individual events to led the charge for USU at the Aggie Invitational, an annual two-day meet that concluded Saturday afternoon at Ralph Maughan Track Stadium.
The Lady Aggies won 14 of the 20 events at the invitational, placed second in 12 more and third in another 12. USU prevailed in nine events on the men’s side, plus finished second or third in a combined 11 more. The meet also featured a pretty large contingent of athletes from Idaho State and the College of Idaho, plus some competitors from BYU, Utah Valley and Southern Utah.
“Everything I’ve seen so far and heard about, it’s gone pretty well,” USU head coach Matt Ingebritsen said in a video interview released by the university’s athletic media relations department. “I think it’s been a good home meet. I think the kids have had a good follow-up meet to what they’ve done in the last two meets. Maybe not PRs, but a really good second (best) mark for the season. And I think it was also a nice refresh to not have to travel and to get to sleep in their own beds, so the meet ran really well and I’m really happy with everything everybody’s done and all the help that we’ve had.”
Bentil beat all comers in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.33 seconds, and then recorded the fastest time in the 200 (21.16) later on Day 2 of the meet. Malone prevailed twice Saturday with her mark of 19 feet, 2.5 inches in the long jump and clearance of 5-5 in the high jump. For her efforts, the sophomore was selected as the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. Malone now ranks ninth in the Aggie record books in the long jump.
Malone and Bentil were two of six Aggies who finished in the top three in a pair of individual events. The others were throwers Maia Garren and Tori Bailey, hurdler Jordan Brandt and sprinter Allison Ritcher. In fact, Garren and Bailey secured a spot in the top three in all three of their disciplines.
Garren, a former Logan High star, was triumphant in the shot put (51-11.25) and was the bronze medalist in the discus (145-6) and hammer (183-5), while Bailey captured a gold medal in the discus (164-1) and silvers in the hammer (185-4) and shot put (46-9.5). That was a season-best heave for Garren in the shot put, and she currently ranks 48th nationally at the Division I level.
“Just overall my throwers, they really showed up and just competed hard and ... showed me that we’re ready to go do big things by the end of the season,” Ingebritsen said.
Brandt prevailed in the 100 hurdles (14.40) and placed third in the 400 hurdles (1:03.11), while Ritcher was the runner-up in the 400 (57.04) and the bronze medalist in the 200 (25.63). Brandt and Ritcher also ran legs on victorious relay teams. Ritcher teamed up with Autumn Kidd, Abbey Bryant and Darcy Jackson to win the 4x100 (47.57), while Brandt joined forces with Kidd, Alexis Koetitz and Delphine Dah in the 4x400 (3:53.31).
In addition to Garren, another Aggie from Cache Valley who showed her mettle was Olivia Smith. The former Ridgeline High standout won the 400 hurdles (1:00.47) and finished fifth in the 100 hurdles (14.75). The Lady Aggies swept the top five spots in the 100 hurdles.
The USU women also received individual event titles from Hannah Davidson in the 800 (2:13.68), Taylia Norris in the 1,500 (4:37.39), Sidnee Naerebout in the triple jump (37-9.5), Megan Terry in the 5,000 (18:26), Maren Garnett in the pole vault (12-11.5) and Jenny Bitner-Rogers in the javelin (141-9). Bitner-Rogers headlined a 1-2-3 Aggie sweep in that event. Garnett now ranks fourth in the USU record books in the pole vault.
In addition to Bentil, the Aggie men received first-place performances individually from Zach Meyer in the 110 hurdles (14.14), Christopher Kauffman in the 800 (1:52.57), Brennan Benson in the 1,500 (3:50.54), Walker Cole in the 3,000 (8:29.32), Ben Berlin in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:35.78) and Gavin Beierle in the shot put (56-4.5). Meyer moved up to fourth in the USU record books with his personal-best clocking in the 110 hurdles.
USU swept the top four positions in the 1,500 and top three in the 3,000 in the men’s competition. Additionally, the Aggie foursome of Carter Lamb, Johnny Cruz, Caden Dupree and Zack Bell were victorious in the 4x400 relay (3:21.02).
On the men’s side, the Aggies got silver medals individually from Spencer Eldridge (400, 47.59), Josh Wintch (800, 1:55.37), Devin Pancake (1,500, 3:51.76) and Mitchell Athay (3,000, 8:43.17), plus bronze medals from Andrew Simonsen (400 hurdles, 56.09), Caleb Armstrong (1,500, 3:58.25), Will Dixon (3,000, 8:46.15), Caden Dupree (pole vault, 13-5.25), Logan High product Dovani Hopkins (javelin, 180-5) and Christian Sonnenberg (discus, 164-10).
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, the Lady Aggies got silver medals individually from Bryant (100 hurdles, 14.44), Hailey Suit (100, 11.92), Emma Reeves (200, 25.19), Karen Christensen (800, 2:14.98), Bailey Brinkerhoff (1,500, 4:38.58), Reagan Hoopes (3,000, 10:04), Sky View product Clarissa Mantz-Chugg, 18:41) and Valerie Clark (javelin, 141-4).
Other Aggies who placed third in an individual event were Jackson (100 hurdles, 14.58), Dah (400, 57.07), Summi Lee (3,000, 10:11), Djamilliah Paepke-Chile (javelin, 138-3), Camille Wirthlin (5,000, 19:01) and Dolly Gabri (shot put, 42-1.5).
Former USU stalwart Kyle Brost competed unattached in the men’s triple jump and was triumphant with his mark of 46-10.
The Aggies will return to action this week at a pair of meets, both of which will take place in California from Thursday-Saturday, in the the Long Beach Invitational and the Mt. SAC Relays.
AGGIES IN THE RANKINGS
The USTFCCCA released its Week 3 Mountain West Conference and Mountain Regional Polls on Monday, and the Aggies were ranked in both. On the women’s side, USU is third in the Mountain West Poll and eighth in the Mountain Regional Poll, while the men are third and 11th, respectively.
Eight MW schools have men’s outdoor track & field programs, while all 11 full-time conference members have women’s outdoor programs.
Additionally, Garren is one of six USU athletes who currently own top 50 times or marks nationally in an event. The other Aggies are Connor Weaver in the 10,000 (34th, 28:54), Caleb Garnica in the 10,000 (45th, 28:58), former Mountain Crest High star Spencer Nelson in the 5,000 (35th, 13:50), Mica Rivera in the 10,000 (43rd, 34:23) and Katie Haviland in the 3,000 steeplechase (47th, 10:27.56).