For the first time in program history, Utah State has captured a Mountain West Conference Volleyball Tournament title.
And with it is a ticket to the Big Dance.
The Aggies went to Fort Collins, Colorado, on a mission and will return with plenty of hardware. Fourth-seeded USU beat second-seeded San Jose State in the championship match Friday night in four sets, 24-26, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19. The win punches a ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the Aggies.
“We talked a lot about composure this week and resolve,” USU head coach Rob Neilson said in an interview with the MW Network. “... The players are the magic. These guys just did something magical. They are tough, and they are strong, and they are skilled and they are powerful, and they are just resilient. Now we are conference champions. It’s awesome.”
The Aggies (22-10) bused to Colorado earlier this week and certainly were ready to play after ending the regular season with two setbacks. They swept No. 5 New Mexico (25-22, 25-15, 25-16), then on Thanksgiving day took care of top-seeded UNLV in three sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-21), setting up the showdown with the Spartans.
“We knew before we stepped foot on the bus in Logan that this tournament was ours to win,” Aggie outside hitter Tatum Stall said in an interview with the MW Network. “We gave it our all. ... This is freaking amazing. I can’t wait to celebrate with these girls on a seven-hour bus ride home.”
This will be the first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2010.
“Let’s go dancing,” Neilson said.
Four Aggies made the all-tournament team in Stall, Shelby Capllonch, Adna Mehmedovic and Kennedi Boyd. Capllonch, an outside hitter, was named the MVP.
“It was amazing to get that trophy, but I couldn’t have done it without them (pointing to her teammates),” Capllonch said in an interview with the MW Network. “I love this team so much. I’ve never felt so happy before.”
Capllonch is a transfer from UNLV and has two rings from her playing days with the Rebels. She now has a third and said she is going after a fourth next year.
Dropping their first set of the tournament to begin the championship didn’t seem to phase the Aggies at all. They came roaring back in sets two and three. Set four was a battle, but USU finished strong to leave no doubt.
“That was a tough loss (in the first set),” Neilson said. “I have so much respect for San Jose State. We love playing against that team because they are a big challenge. We knew it was going to be tough. Our players were just amazing.”
Setter Leah Wilton-LaBoy had a dump kill, followed by back-to-back kills from Stall to finish off the Spartans.
“Our setters were putting us in great spots,” said Stall, who had 17 kills and hit .342 in the title match. “Our liberio was setting us up easy balls. That gave me the ability to see where I wanted to place my shots. I’m so proud of everyone.”
Mehmedovic also had a big match with 13 kills, hitting .348. Wilton-LaBoy had 21 assists and two timely kills, while fellow setter Beatriz Rodrigues had 18 assists and three service aces and was serving at the end of the final set. Libero Jordi Holdaway had 12 digs, while Stall finished with nine. Boyd and Kylee Stokes each had six block assists.
The Aggies hit .274 as a team, while the Spartans hit .106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.