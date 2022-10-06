Oh, how sweet it is to be at home.
The Aggie volleyball team loves playing in the Estes Center and have built quite a following after winning the Mountain West Conference a year ago and starting this season with a big win over nationally ranked UCLA. Utah State was back to its winning ways Thursday night in front of 1,084 fans.
The Aggies took charge early against visiting San Diego State and were never really threatened in a three-set Mountain West victory over the Aztecs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-10.
“Being in Club Estes really helped,” USU opposite side hitter Kylee Stokes. “Having our fans here really helps. … Having Club Estes packed is amazing. All the support from the school and everyone involved, it really makes a difference when we play.”
Club Estes was hopping, and that fact did not go unnoticed by Aggie head coach Rob Neilson.
“It’s fun to win one in three and fun to get back here in the Estes in front of the fans,” Neilson said. “They (fans) were awesome for us. We love those guys, such an energy boost.”
Utah State (11-5 overall, 3-2 MW) has now won 15 of its last 16 matches at home. It was a dominating performance by the Aggies, who never trailed the Aztecs (4-12, 2-3) in the second or third sets.
“We were taking it one point at a time and not focusing on the score,” said Stokes, who hit .500 with seven kills. “We focused on our game. … Tonight I feel like we really executed what we have been working on.”
It was another balanced attack by USU. Tatum Stall led the team with a match-best 12 kills, hitting .409. Emilee Turner had six kills, hitting .400. The Aggies hit a season-best .354 as a team, while the Aztecs hit .080.
“I feel like offensively, we are finally finding our flow, which has been on and off for us this season,” Stokes said. “We focused on a lot of the little things we’ve been working on in practice. It really showed out there tonight.”
Neilson concurred: “Tonight was about finding some offensive flow. It was really great to see our opposites (Stokes and Turner) get going and have a really successful night. It was a good step forward for us.”
While the offense was clicking most of the night, the defense wasn’t too shabby either. USU had 11.0 blocks to SDSU’s 7.0 blocks.
“One of our main focuses this week was blocking and just having a solid block with no seams, nowhere for the hitters to hit around,” said Stokes, who had five block assists. “I feel like we achieved that tonight. Our block is only getting stronger.”
Kennedi Boyd also had five block assists for the Aggies, while Bella Wooden had four block assists. Turner recorded one block solo and two assists.
“It starts with our servers putting some pressure on them,” Neilson said. “It gave our block some time to set up. We were disciplined and made some great plays.”
Jordi Holdaway led the Aggies in digs with nine. Shelby Capllonch came up with seven digs.
In the serving department, USU finished with six aces by five different players. Capllonch had two to lead the team.
Leah Wilton-LaBoy led the Aggies with 15 assists, while Beatriz Rodrigues had 12.
There were six ties and three lead changes to begin the match. USU seized control of the opening set by scoring five straight points to take a 17-12 lead. Boyd and Stall had kills, while Boyd and Turner teamed up for a block during the surge.
The Aztecs got within four, but then the Aggies were able to maintain a five-point lead until the end. A service error by SDSU ended the first set.
Stall and Turner began the second set with back-to-back kills. A hitting error by the Aztecs and an ace from Capllonch had the hosts up 4-0. They just kept adding to the advantage.
“We have been trying to find some rhythm with our right-side attack with Emilee (Turner) and Kylee Stokes,” Neilson said. “They have been playing great the last couple of weeks in practice, and it’s fun to see it translate into some matches. When we are hammering the ball from both pins, it’s really tough to defend us.”
A 5-0 run gave the Aggies an 11-5 lead as Capllonch and Stall had kills, and Stall had an ace. Wooden and Stokes teamed up on a block to end the second set.
The third set was very similar to the start of the second. USU scored the first three points and then went on a 6-0 surge to take a 10-2 lead, forcing an Aztec timeout. It didn’t help.
The Aggies never let up in the third and built a 22-7 lead. Boyd finished off the match with a kill to the delight of most in Club Estes.
“There are lots of ways to pressure a team, like how good you serve and how good your block is, how disciplined your back-row defense is,” Neilson said. “I thought we played well in a lot of phases of the game and put some pressure on a really good volleyball team.”
Utah State still trails the series with San Diego State, 17-11-1, but the Aggies have now won three straight against the Aztecs.
Thursday was the first of three straight matches at home for the Aggies. It certainly was a good start.
“We are learning and growing,” Neilson said. “We are trying to find some consistency, so tonight was definitely a step in the right direction.”
Next up for USU is a date on Saturday with Fresno State (6-11, 0-5). The match will begin at 11 a.m. in the Estes Center.
