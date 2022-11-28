While some teams were sweating it out Sunday evening as the NCAA Selection Show wound down on EPSNU, the Aggies were not worried.
Utah State knew it was in the Big Dance. That’s because the Aggies had captured the Mountain West Conference Tournament title in volleyball on Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado. With that championship came an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
So the Aggies patiently waited to see their name pop up on the television screen. The team gathered at Ruby’s Pizzeria & Grill with fans for a watch party.
Near the end of the hour-long show revealing the 64 teams, Utah State finally showed up to screams from the USU athletes. The Aggies will face sixth-seeded Arkansas in Eugene, Oregon, as part of the Louisville Bracket. The top 32 teams are given a seed, while the remaining 32 are not.
The Aggies and Razorbacks will meet on Friday in Oregon. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. The winner will then face the winner of the Oregon/Loyola Marymount match, which will follow the USU-Arkansas battle, on Saturday. Oregon is seeded third.
This is the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance for the Aggies. They last went dancing in 2010. The other three appearances were in 2005, 2002 and 2001. USU is 2-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
Before the NCAA got involved with women’s athletics, Utah State went to the AIAW Nationals — which crowned a national champion each year — five times. The Aggies won the national title in 1978, finished second in 1979 and third in 1981.
USU shared the conference regular season title with Colorado State last year, but was knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals and did not get an at-large berth. This season the Aggies finished fourth and had to face programs they had lost to twice during the regular season just to get to the championship match.
In the first round, USU swept New Mexico in three to move on. In the semifinals against top-seeded UNLV, the Aggies were once again triumphant in three sets. The Rebels did get an at-large berth.
In the championship match last Friday, USU face San Jose State. The second-seeded Spartans and Aggies had split during the regular season with each winning on their home court in epic battles.
In the title match, San Jose State took the first set 26-24. USU responded with lop-sided wins in set two (25-14) and three (25-17). In the fourth set, the Aggies had more of a fight on their hands, but finished it with a 25-19 victory.
“What this group just accomplished this past weekend was pretty unbelievable,” USU head coach Rob Neilson said Sunday at the watch party. “I’ve been around a lot of volleyball in my life, but over the last 20 years I don’t know if I’ve seen a group perform at the top end of their abilities so consistently for so long under such high pressure situations and moments. It was really, unbelievably special to be a part of. Now we get to enjoy this moment.”
There has been plenty of joy this past weekend for the Aggie spikers. They felt like last year should have ended with a trip to the Big Dance, but it didn’t. Now they get to enjoy going.
Four Aggies were named to the all-tournament team last Friday in senior outside hitter Shelby Capllonch (MVP), senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd, junior outside hitter Tatum Stall and sophomore opposite side hitter Adna Mehmedovic. Prior to the championship run, Boyd and Stall were each named all-Mountain West. It was the first time for Boyd and second time for Stall.
On Monday, Capllonch was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
The Aggies head to the NCAA Tournament with a 22-10 overall record. USU is hitting .232, while holding opponents to a .200 mark.
Stall leads the Aggies with 365 kills this season, averaging 3.69 per set, while Boyd hits a team-best .362. Both Aggie setters have logged over 600 assists as freshman Leah Wilton-LaBoy has 673 and sophomore Beatriz Rodrigues has 631. Rodrigues leads the team with 41 service aces.
Defensively, Boyd leads USU with 131 blocks, including 24 solo. Redshirt sophomore libero Jordi Holdaway leads the Aggie backline with 433 digs, averaging 3.64 per set.
Arkansas is 20-8 overall record. The Razorbacks are hitting .259, while holding opponents to a .173 mark. Senior outside hitter Jillian Gillen leads the team with 311 kills, averaging 3.66 per set, and 28 service aces. Grad middle blocker Tatum Shipes has a team-best 151 blocks, while sophomore libero Courtney Jackson leads with 362 blocks.
