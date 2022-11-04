As the college volleyball season winds down, the Aggies picked up an important Mountain West Conference road win Thursday night at Fresno State.
Utah State swept the Bulldogs, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21. With the victory, the Aggies (16-8, 8-5 MW) is solidly in fourth place in the league standings, two games clear of Wyoming and Boise State. The top six team qualify for the Mountain Wet Tournament. There is just over two weeks left of the regular season.
Opposite side hitter Adna Mehmedovic led the Aggies with a match-high-tying 11 kills, while setter Leah Wilton-LaBoy led USU with a match-best 16 assists. Setter Beatriz Rodrigues added 14 assists while leading the team with a career-high six aces.
Defensively, libero Jordi Holdaway led the team with 10 digs. Middle blocker Kennedi Boyd led the team with four blocks.
The Aggies hit .271 as a team. Fresno State (6-19, 0-13) hit .183.
USU couldn’t have asked for a better start Thursday night. USU jumped out to a 13-2 lead and led by double digits the rest of the way, building a 22-8 advantage on a kill by Kylee Stokes. Middle blocker Bella Wooden ended the opening set with a powerful kill.
The Aggies trailed early in the second set. A dump kill by Wilton-LaBoy and a ace from Rodrigues put USU in front, 12-10. The Bulldogs kept battling and forced extra play. Tied at 25-25, the Aggies got a kill from Mehmedovic and a ace from Shelby Capllonch to end the second.
The third set was also competitive. USU used a 7-0 run to get in front for good. The surge was highlighted by kills from Capllonch and Mehmedovic, a Wooden and Mehmedovic block and a Wilton-LaBoy ace. The set and match ended with a Mehmedovic kill and a Wooden finisher.
USU remains in California, traveling south to face San Diego State (7-17, 5-8) Saturday night. The Aztecs are tied for seventh with two other teams .
The schedule is favorable for the Aggies to finish strong. With five matches to play, USU plays just one team above it in the standings in San Jose State, and that match will be in Logan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.