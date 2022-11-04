Support Local Journalism

As the college volleyball season winds down, the Aggies picked up an important Mountain West Conference road win Thursday night at Fresno State.

Utah State swept the Bulldogs, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21. With the victory, the Aggies (16-8, 8-5 MW) is solidly in fourth place in the league standings, two games clear of Wyoming and Boise State. The top six team qualify for the Mountain Wet Tournament. There is just over two weeks left of the regular season.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

