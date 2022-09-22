Trailing Air Force 2-0 in sets and 24-23 in the third set, it did not appear to be Utah State's night Thursday at the Estes Center.
The Aggies were on their back heels — missing location on swings, getting out-blocked 16-6 and looked to be opening Mountain West Conference play with a whimper.
Then they rallied.
Utah State gritted out a 26-24 third set win, won the fourth set 25-14 and swung momentum back in its favor. The Falcons tried to quench it and led 7-2 in the fifth set, then 14-12.
For the second time down to match point, USU won two straight points to tie the set 14-14, then dueled out a 20-18 set win to clinch the match.
Just another night at Club Estes.
“Unbelievable, right?” Aggie head coach Rob Neilson said. “Maybe that's where we’re most comfortable is you know, trailing a little bit with our backs to the wall. This team is unbelievable under pressure, making plays when it matters, we've done it all year. And that was another example of it.”
An Aggie team that relies on its scrappiness and resilience upped its aggressiveness late in order to start conference play with a victory. In the fifth set, on back-to-back Air Force match points, Shelby Capllonch and Kennedi Boyd had kills to tie it at 15-15. A kill by Tatum Stall tied it at 16 and another kill by Capllonch gave USU a 19-18 lead.
A block from Boyd proved to be the winner, sending the 784 Aggies fans into a frenzy.
“I almost passed out, like screaming,” Stall said about the back-and-forth ending. “It definitely gives you a little bit of a heart attack. You just got to lock in and you just got to play it point by point.”
Stall played a major factor in the Aggies comeback victory, tallying a match-high 21 kills. A Stall kill in the third set gave USU (9-3 overall, 1-0 MW) its first late-set lead, setting up a 26-24 win.
The team averaged a 53 percent attacking rate per set in the first two sets; then 65 percent attack rate in the final three. In the first three sets Air Force averaged a 65 percent attack rate in the first three sets; and just 43.5 percent in the final two.
“Hats off to (Air Force), they came in hit high, flat, challenged hands, challenged our block, and put us on our heels a little bit,” Neilson said. “And that was that was one of the big adjustments that we were our players were able to make is challenging back and punch back.”
Air Force played less reflective of their preseason rankings, where they were picked 10th in the Mountain West, and looked more like the team that went 8-4 in non-conference play.
Playing a similar scrappy style to the Aggies, they did not give up many easy points, while Joi Harvey, who entering the match lead the conference in blocks and kills, had an effective night with eight kills and 10 blocks.
For the Aggies to respond well in the first game with a direct impact on conference title aspirations is no doubt a positive for the team. While the first two sets were sloppy for the Aggies, the third and fifth showed the teams’ grit, and the fourth set showed how dominant USU can be at its best.
“It’s good to set the standard for conference. Everyone worked their butt off,” Stall said. “I'm so proud of everyone and I'm just so happy we got the win.”
“Welcome to the Mountain West Conference,” Neilson said. “Every team is gonna battle every team is good.
“When the match isn't going how you think it might it all of a sudden puts a lot of pressure on you. We're in front of these great fans, and it all of a sudden reveals the pressure of not playing clean volleyball. And so making some key plays at the right time was big and relieved some of the pressure.”
Utah State hosts New Mexico on Saturday at 11 a.m.