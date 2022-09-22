Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Trailing Air Force 2-0 in sets and 24-23 in the third set, it did not appear to be Utah State's night Thursday at the Estes Center.

The Aggies were on their back heels — missing location on swings, getting out-blocked 16-6 and looked to be opening Mountain West Conference play with a whimper.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you