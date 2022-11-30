When Utah State appeared on the television screen during the Selection Show for the upcoming NCAA Volleyball Tournament, Aggie head coach Rob Nielsen smiled and shook his head and uttered “unbelievable.”
Utah State will face sixth-seeded Arkansas in Eugene, Oregon, as part of the Louisville Bracket this Friday in a first-round match. It is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
There is a reason Nielsen was happy to draw the Razorbacks (20-8) for the Aggies (22-10) first-round match. Arkansas received an at-large berth.
“I know their coach (Jason Watson) really well,” Nielsen said of the Razorbacks. “He was a player at BYU and coached the women while I was coaching the men down there. He does a great job.”
The two did meet a year ago at a early season tournament in Bozeman, Montana. Arkansas won in five after USU had a 2-1 lead, 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 28-26, 15-13. Aggie junior outside hitter Tatum Stall played in that match.
“We have seen Arkansas before, so we are not really playing a new team,” Stall said. “We are excited to play them again. ... We were expecting to play Oregon or San Diego or Stanford (in the first round). I think it’s the perfect set up for us to go and give it our all. This is the perfect match up for us.
“... They (Razorbacks) have two really good outside hitters. They both had career nights against us last year. We are a completely different team this year, so I don’t think Arkansas knows what is coming for them.”
The Aggie coach concurred with Stall.
“I think this is a great match up for us, as good as you get in the NCAA Tournament,” Nielsen said. “Everybody is really, really good.”
This will be the fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament for USU, but the last time the Aggies went was 2010. USU is 2-4 at the Big Dance, last winning a match in 2001.
“We are ready to go and have some fire in the belly,” Nielsen said. “We want to be mean and nasty and spitting nails. We know it’s going to be tough. I love when our team is an underdog. I don’t have expectations. We are going to play one point at a time and see where we go. We are not just happy to be there. We want to get after it and play great volleyball.”
Stall, who earned All-Mountain West accolades for the second time, was one of four Aggies to garner Mountain West all-tournament honors, along with senior outside hitter Shelby Capllonch (MVP), senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd and sophomore opposite side hitter Adna Mehmedovic, who has battled injuries for two years.
“She (Mehmedovic) is gnarly,” Nielsen said. “She has a huge arm and unbelievable vision. She has been huge for us. ... Tatum (Stall) has been our best player all year long from hitting, to serving to defending to blocking. She has worked so hard an is so competitive and has carried us in a number of moments. ... Shelby (Capllonch) has been such a great addition to our team. She plays so much bigger than what you see in her stature.”
Capllonch has really come on strong down the stretch for USU.
“At UNLV, we made it to the conference tournament championship, but lost,” said Capllonch, who transferred to Logan from UNLV for this season. “That fueled me going into this year’s tournament. I wanted us to be the ones getting the trophy this time.
“It was hard being new, so it took some time to get the connection with the setters. I was trying to figure out where my spot was on the team. I’m happy we finally got it when the time was right.”
So are the Aggies. Plus, the senior has another year of eligibility and plans to return next year.
“I’ve never felt more connected to a team in my life,” Capllonch said. “... It’s like playing with your best friends. It’s fun to be that connected with this team.”
Was Capllonch more motivated not receiving any MW accolades before the conference tournament?
“At first, I was like, that kind of hurts,” Capllonch said. “I wanted to do so much coming here. When it was time for the tournament, I didn’t have any pressure. I don’t have to prove anything, so I felt very free.”
Beating UNLV in the semifinals after dropping two five-set matches to the Rebels during the regular season was special for Stall and Capllonch. The win ended a 17-match winning streak by UNLV, and USU did it convincingly in straight sets.
“We went into that tournament believing we were going to win it,” Stall said. “We are playing our best volleyball right now. We are so ready to play in the NCAA.”
Beating her old team had some different emotions for Capllonch.
“After we lost to them (Rebels) the second time, we were like, ‘we are going to beat them when it matters,’ and we did and we swept them,” Capllonch said. “It was such a good feeling. It’s always the best feeling when you are the underdog and sweep the No. 1 team.”
While the Aggies have some good momentum going to the NCAA Tournament, they dropped two road matches to end the regular season, losing at New Mexico and Air Force. How did they turn it around and dominate at the MW Tournament?
“We talked about those matches being important, but we had already clinched a berth to the tournament and those teams were fighting for a spot (the top six made the conference tournament),” Nielsen said. “It was kind of like a punch to the face and opened our eyes. ... We learned from it, took responsibility and worked to get better. We left it behind us and were real fired up to play New Mexico (in the first round of the MW tourney) again.”
“I can say thank you to Air Force and New Mexico for giving is a butt whopping that last week of the regular season,” Stall said. “That lit our fire.”
Capllonch agreed: “I don’t know what happened that last week. It is such a blur. We didn’t focus on those two games, when we should have. We were looking forward to the tournament. ... When we got to Colorado, it clicked and we decided we are doing this, and it happened.”
The Aggies are a confident bunch. They know they will be the underdogs, but after playing that role last week in Colorado, are looking forward to it again, only this time in Oregon.
“We want to keep the momentum going, so we have worked hard in practice, lifted hard,” Capllonch said. “We want to recreate what we did in the tournament last week.”
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Stall said of going to the NCAA Tournament. “I feel like we had dreamed about this from the beginning of the season, but now it is here. We are playing volleyball in December, which is crazy because we have been here since July. We are so excited.”
USU heads to Oregon healthy and tested against some stiff competition. The Aggies played a strong non-conference schedule and six Mountain West schools that are in the top 100 in the RPI. USU is at No. 50.
“This is just such a competitive group,” Nielsen said. “They want to win. They want to work hard. It’s fun to see them rise to the challenge. ... Challenges don’t scare this group. It really gets them going. Our team is scary being the underdog, so we don’t mind going to the NCAA Tournament as the underdog.”
