Utah State head volleyball coach Rob Neilson announced the signing of in-state product Kaylin Scott to the 2023 roster on Thursday.
“Kaylin has a high volleyball IQ, great ball control and is an outstanding teammate which are all things that we greatly value within our program,” Neilson said. “As a setter for a top high school program in the state, she was asked to do many unique things while running the offense. Her versatility and adaptability will be an asset to a strong group of setters this upcoming season. We are excited for her to join us this summer.”
Scott, a 5-foot-9 setter, was a four-year letterwinner at Mountain View High School in Provo. During her career, Scott totaled 2,722 assists. As a senior, Scott had 47 kills, hitting .479, while adding 57 service aces, 44 blocks and 239 digs.
She helped lead Mountain View to one 5A state championship (2019), as well as a trio of 5A runner-up finishes (2020, 2021, 2022).
As a senior, Scott was named the all-valley co-setter of the Year, plus was a second-team all-state selection. In her junior campaign, she was named the 5A Region 8 MVP, second-team all-state, all-valley team and set the 5A single-season assist record. As a sophomore, Scott earned a spot on the all-valley team. In her freshman season, she secured third-team all-state accolades and second-team Region 7 accolades.
Scott also played for Club V for six years.
USU SOFTBALLUtah State lost on the road to Nevada by a 12-4 scoreline in Game 1 of their three-game Mountain West series, which took place Friday afternoon.
The Aggies (10-14, 2-2 MW) held an early 2-0 lead after an RBI from sophomore shortstop Ariel Fifita in the top of the second and a lead-off home run from freshman right fielder Kya Pratt in the top of the third. However, Nevada (23-5, 4-3) fought back in the bottom of the third to take an 8-2 lead.
An RBI double from sophomore second baseman Claudia Medina trimmed the Wolf Pack edge in the top of the fourth, while a passed ball brought sophomore third baseman Claire Raley home in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 8-4. The Wolf Pack responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win via the eight-run mercy rule.
Four Aggies saw time in the circle on Friday as freshman Hailey McLean made the start, recording six strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. She was briefly relieved by sophomore Mia Reynolds in the bottom of the third before freshman Sydney Saldaña came in to pitch the next 2.2 innings. Senior Nya Laing, a former Logan High star, was Utah State’s final pitcher of the game after entering in the final frame.
Game 2 of the series will take place Saturday at 3 p.m.
USU GYMNASTICSA pair of Aggies fared very well at the NCAA Regional Championships on Friday in Pittsburgh.
Brianna Brooks, a junior, competed on the bars and threw down an impressive score of 9.925, while senior Sofi Sullivan came through with a 9.875 on beam.
This was the third regional appearance for Brooks, while Sullivan competed at regionals for the second time. Sullivan and Brooks rotated with Michigan State’s team at the meet.
“I am really excited to compete in such a fun environment that has great energy,” Brooks said in a press release prior to the meet. “The expectations for the meet are to just have fun and do the big gymnastics I know I can do.”
“I am super excited to be able to go out and compete again,” Sullivan said in a press release prior to the meet. My expectations are to just go out and enjoy the experience, have fun and compete how I practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.