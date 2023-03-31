Support Local Journalism

Utah State head volleyball coach Rob Neilson announced the signing of in-state product Kaylin Scott to the 2023 roster on Thursday.

“Kaylin has a high volleyball IQ, great ball control and is an outstanding teammate which are all things that we greatly value within our program,” Neilson said. “As a setter for a top high school program in the state, she was asked to do many unique things while running the offense. Her versatility and adaptability will be an asset to a strong group of setters this upcoming season. We are excited for her to join us this summer.”


