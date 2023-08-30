After opening the 2023 season on the road, the Aggie volleyball team couldn’t wait to be back in what they call Club Estes.
And it showed Wednesday night at the Estes Center as Utah State took on in-state rival Utah. The Aggies swept the Utes in front of a raucous crowd, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
“Tonight was amazing, I mean, Club Estes was as loud as it gets in any volleyball arena,” USU middle blocker Kennedi Boyd said. “We are so grateful for the people who came and supported us. … We can’t do it without the people here. It has been so amazing to see more and more people come. This is my third year and the most people we have had. We are grateful and hope they continue to come.”
The capacity at Club Estes is 1,400. The announced attendance Wednesday was 1,488, which was the first sellout in the building since the 2015 season in a match against Utah that drew 1,436.
“It is an unbelievable environment in here,” USU head coach Rob Neilson said. “We are so excited for the energy and momentum that has been created in here. I think we won over new fans tonight with how exciting it is in here. We have a deep and talented group and play the game really well in a lot of different areas. … And it’s always good to beat the Utes, right?”
There was red in the crowd, but the Aggies (3-1) didn’t let them cheer about a lot. USU overcame some serving issues and a few other mistakes by staying aggressive and feeding off the crowd against the Utes (1-2).
“We dealt with some frustrations because we didn’t play as clean offensively as we wanted to,” Neilson said. “But the way our team competes and can play so many parts of the game really well. It was fun to see how we dictated with our competitiveness.”
The Aggies used a balanced attack and got some big blocks, finishing with 13 to the Utes seven. USU hit .157 for the match, while Utah hit .072.
“We have been working on our defensive package a lot,” said Boyd, who had five kills, hit .417 and had one solo block and four block assists. “It starts with the block. Everyone played so well and the blocking was amazing tonight.”
Outside hitter Adna Mehmedovic led USU with 10 kills and fellow outside hitter Shelby Capllonch finished with eight. Mehmedovic had one solo block and five block assists. Kambree Rodriguez led the team in digs with 10, while Leah Wilton-LaBoy had 20 assists.
“We are bigger than we have ever been, more physical and more disciplined,” Neilson said. “... Jill (Schneggenburger) has been awesome for us in her ability to control the ball in serve receive and the ability to play the whole game. Getting Tatum (Stall) back is big. Our freshman libero (Rodriquez) did a really nice job and played with a level of calm beyond her years.”
The Utes were led by freshman outside hitter Kamryn Gibadlo with a match-high 12 kills.
The opening set featured 12 ties and three lead changes. The Aggies fell behind early, took the lead, gave it up and then used a 5-0 run to get in front for good at 22-17. During that surge Mehmedovic had two kills, while Capllonch and Kelsey Watson each had one finisher. Capllonch finished off the set with a kill.
The second set was almost a mirror image of the first set. Utah took the early lead, and then it switched hands three times. There were only six ties, and USU used a 8-2 run to get in front for good and much earlier in the set.
Mehmedovic had two kills and a block assist, while Boyd had two block assists, and Stall came back from an injury to see limited action and had a kill during the decisive run in the second.
“Utah is good,” Boyd said. “We were never at a point where we thought it was going to be a walk in the park.”
While the first two sets were similar, the third was not. After the extended break between the second and third sets, the Utes played with more purpose in the third. Obviously, their backs were to the wall and the wall on the south side of Club Estes had screaming students.
“Utah came out firing in the third,” Neilson said. “They (Utes) made some adjustments and did a really nice job in the third set of putting pressure on us.”
Utah turned an early 5-1 lead into a 9-4 advantage. It’s the biggest advantage the visitors would enjoy in the match.
The Aggies chipped away at the lead and tied the set for the first time at 13-13. They then used a 6-2 surge to take their first lead of the set, 20-19. Jordi Holdaway started the run with an ace, then Watson had a solo block. Schneggenburger then put down back-to-back kills.
“We pride ourselves in coming back,” Boyd said. “When situations are tight, we are going to punch first. We are going to do it together. We got in the huddles and just enjoyed the moment. … We never doubt ourselves.”
Utah tied it up at 20-20 and 21-21, but once USU got in front it stayed there. The Aggies ended the set and match by outsourcing the Utes 4-1 as Mehmedovic had a kill and teammed up with Boyd for a block. Koyd had two kills, including the one to end the match to the delight of most of the crowd.
“It was awesome (to get the final kill), but the whole team played well,” Boyd said. “Everyone was ready to hit the ball. It was a great way to end it.”
Wednesday was the first of three home matches in four days for USU. The Aggies host another in-state rival in Weber State Thursday night at 7 o’clock. They then welcome LMU on Saturday at 2 p.m.
