Club Estes was rocking Friday night and for good reason.
Packed full, Aggies fans witnessed something that hasn’t happened since Nov. 24, 2010. Utah State beat a nationally ranked opponent.
The Aggies hung with No. 12 UCLA throughout the match and beat the Bruins in four, 27-25, 29-27, 22-25, 25-19. The USU students rushed the court after the final point.
“There is no better feeling than Club Estes,” Aggie outside hitter Tatum Stall said. “You could just feel all the energy and we were just feeding off it and each other. Everyone was just balling out.”
The last time USU (2-0) beat a ranked opponent came against then No. 3 Hawaii in the WAC Tournament championship match. The season is really young, and Aggie head coach Rob Neilson said the goal is to be playing into late November this year.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Neilson said. “They worked so hard and played together. It was inspiring to watch them. ... We want to keep building belief. It will get tougher. ... Our goal is to make a run in December.”
Having played and beaten Cal Poly in four Friday afternoon (25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 27-25), the Aggies were getting a bit gassed by the third set against UCLA (0-1). Neilson went to his bench some, and the athletes responded. Thirteen Aggies saw action in the big win.
“We had people running out of gas, running on fumes,” Neilson said. “We brought in some young players and they brought us some energy. It was just a battle.”
One player that did not come off the court at all was Stall. The junior was like the glue for the team and sacrificed her body several times in the second set to keep the ball alive and help her team win the point.
“In our gym, you are not allowed to let a ball drop unless your body is going after it,” Stall said. “If you have a ball that is 20 feet away, maybe you can get it or maybe next time you can. You dive everywhere. Clearly it pays off.”
Stall finished with 11 kills, two aces, 11 digs, one block assist and two assists.
“Tatum is our warrior,” Neilson said. “... To see her throwing herself around and chasing after balls, it’s special.”
Each set was back and forth. During the four sets, the Aggies and Bruins traded the lead 20 times and the score was tied 40 times. The largest lead UCLA ever had was four points, while the final score of the fourth set was the largest for USU — six.
“We just hung in there and tried to put some pressure on them (Bruins),” Neilson said. “... What we did last year as a season was pretty special. What we did tonight ranks right up there with beating Colorado State last year.”
The Aggies certainly finished strong in the fourth. With the set tied at 16-16, USU scored five straight points, thanks to three UCLA errors, a kill by Stall an ace from Kaylie Ray as she painted the back line on a serve to give the hosts a 21-16 lead.
The Bruins got to within 21-18, but then the Aggies scored three straight points, highlighted by a dump kill by Leah Wilton-LaBoy. With the crowd standing and chanting “Let’s Go Aggies,” Kylee Stokes put the final nail in the coffin with a hammer of a kill to start the celebration.
“This is the first ranked team we have played with Rob (Neilson) as our head coach and it definitely sets the tone for the season,” Stall said. “We are playing five or six teams in the Top 25. To beat a team like UCLA, they are amazing.”
Stokes had a match-best 14 kills, while Kennedi Boyd added 10, while having three solo blocks and five block assists. Jordi Holdaway had a match-best 13 digs, while Wilton-LaBoy came up with 10. Emilee Turner chipped in nine kills, had a solo block and five block assists, as she made some big momentum plays early on for USU.
“She (Turner) is such a physical presence,” Neilson said. “She is learning our system and the sky is the limit.”
Anna Dodson led the Bruins with 12 kills, while Iman Ndiaye had 10.
The Aggie scored the first point of the opening set and played tough the rest of the way. A 6-0 run helped rally USU from a three-point deficit. The Aggies finished off the first set with a 5-1 surge as Turner had back-to-back kills.
“It was super important to get that first set,” Stall said. “It definitely sets the tone for the rest of the game. ... We just had to stay really disciplined and go back to the basics and swing away.”
The second set was more of the same. Once again USU faced two match points and didn’t flinch. Turner was involved in back-to-back blocks near the end, and Stokes and Stall finished it off, each getting kills.
“It’s been a hallmark of our team, we are great at end of sets and we are awesome when we are down,” Neilson said. “We were down 24-22 in both set one and set two. It’s not easy against a team like UCLA. It was unbelievable grit and determination.”
UCLA came out determined in the third and used a 5-1 surge to get in front. The Aggies would never lead again in the third, but did tie it up twice. The Bruins’ largest lead of the match came in the third, 19-15. Elan McCall served up an ace to claim the third for the visitors.
Heading to the fourth, the Aggies needed to get the momentum back.
“Both sides were getting tired, it was hot in there and we all were wiping sweat,” Stall said. “We just had to go play our game. ... Rob (Neilson) and our coaches fired us up. It was just an amazing night.”
A 6-1 run by the Aggies gave the hosts a 14-12 lead as Ray had two kills and a block, while Katie Langford had a kill. The Bruins hung tough until the end of the set. There were 11 ties and eight lead changes.
Stokes finished off the set and match to the delight of most in the packed Estes.
“Our fans were unbelievable,” Neilson said. “It was amazing to have the Estes packed. I’m just so proud of this group.”
One Aggie was heard asking after the match, ‘so are we in the top 10 now?” Perhaps USU will find itself ranked soon if it keeps winning. The defending Mountain West regular season champs are certainly off to a good start.