In the first four matches to start the 2022 volleyball season, Utah State faced three teams ranked in the top 12 nationally.
The Aggies were able to win one of those matches. But since USU has been playing unranked opponents, it has won four straight.
Over the weekend the Aggies (6-2) captured the Asics Invitational, which was hosted by Oregon State in Corvallis. USU beat Portland State in four sets Friday, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14). Late Friday night, the Aggies swept the hosts by a scoreline of 28-26, 25-20, 25-13. In their last match Saturday, the Aggies had no trouble with Portland, winning three, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13.
Senior outside hitter Shelby Capllonch was named the tournament MVP, as well as the USU Student-Athlete of the Week. Senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd and junior outside hitter Tatum Stall earned all-tournament honors.
Capllonch led the Aggies with 32 kills, averaging 3.20 per set. She added 27 digs, five blocks, five aces and three assists over the weekend. The senior from Honolulu, Hawaii, led USU in kills in both of its Friday matches with 14 against Portland State and 13 against Oregon State. Her 14 kills against the Vikings were part of a double-double as she finished the match with 14 digs.
Boyd led USU with 15 total blocks and seven aces, while adding 16 kills, three digs and two assists. Against the Vikings, the native of Alpine, led the squad with six total blocks and career-high five aces. She finished the match with a kill. Boyd teamed up with opposite side hitter Emilee Turner for a block to end the match on Saturday against the Pilots.
Stall was second on the team in both kills (30) and digs (30), averaging 3.00 per set in both categories. She tacked on five blocks and five aces. Stall led the Aggies with a career-best 18 digs against Portland State, while finishing with 10 kills for the double-double. She finished off the match with back-to-back kills. The native of Chandler, Arizona, recorded a match-high 12 kills and career-high-tying four aces against Portland.
The Aggies play three in-state foes this week. They begin with a home match on Tuesday at the Estes Center, when they welcome Utah Valley (5-3) to town. The match will begin at 7 p.m. Later in the week USU travels to Utah (6-3) on Friday and then takes on Weber State (5-4) on Saturday in Ogden.