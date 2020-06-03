It’s evident Utah State’s volleyball program has been planning for the future as three class of 2021 high school athletes verbally committed to the Aggies last month.
The Aggies are also attempting to bolster their current roster as they announced the signing of an NAIA transfer earlier this week. Outside hitter Kristy Frank will have two years of eligibility remaining after sparkling in her two seasons at Wiley College, which is located in Marshall, Texas.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kristy to the Utah State family,” USU head coach Rob Neilson said in a press release. “Coming from Ukraine and Wiley College, Kristy brings diverse experiences in both volleyball and in life that will be a wonderful addition to our culture. Her international experience and athleticism will raise the bar in our training environment, and her fun-loving, yet determined work ethic, will help our program as we continue to rise.”
Frank is coming off a monster sophomore campaign for the Wildcats as she was selected as the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) Player of the Year and earned NAIA third-team All-America honors. The 5-foot-9 athlete also garnered AVCA first-team all-region accolades after securing a spot on the honorable mention squad as a freshman. Additionally, she was tabbed the RRAC Attacker of the Week four times during the 2019 campaign.
Frank averaged a whopping 4.4 kills per set, which ranked first in the conference. Despite missing eight matches, the native of Kiev, Ukraine, racked up 301 kills, which was 144 more than anyone else on her team. She recorded double-digit kills in 18 of the 20 matches she competed in, including a career-high 29 in a five-set loss to Kansas Wesleyan.
As a sophomore, Frank also chipped in with 200 digs and 29 blocks in 68 sets. Frank, who hit at a .256 clip, ranked second on her team in digs per set with 2.9.
Frank helped propel the Wildcats to a 17-11 record last fall, including 10-2 in conference play. Wiley finished second in the RRAC.
Frank is the first Wiley player to secure at least third-team All-America honors since Magda Santos was a second-team selection in 2011.
The two-time first-team all-conference pick also showed her mettle during the fall of 2018 as she was named the RRAC Freshman of the Year. Frank contributed with 211 kills, 145 digs, 28 aces and 25 blocks in 73 sets as a freshman for the Wildcats.