It’s fifth trip to the Big Dance did not last long for Utah State.
The Aggie volleyball team could never really get on track Friday in Eugene, Oregon, in a first-round match at the NCAA Tournament. Sixth-seeded Arkansas had USU on its heels a good portion of the match, winning in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15.
“Congrats to an awesome Arkansas team,” Aggie head coach Rob Nielsen said. “I have a ton or respect for (Razorback head coach) Jason Watson and his staff. They played a great match and put on a clinic. ... They pressured us in a lot of different ways and were swinging high and hard.”
The loss ends a memorable season for USU (22-11). The Aggies finished fourth in the Mountain West Conference, but made a run through the league tournament to earn a trip to the Big Dance. USU felt like it had a lot of momentum heading into Friday’s match.
“We weren’t satisfied after last season being co-champions of the regular season, and it’s hard to say we aren’t satisfied getting to the NCAA Tournament, but we can go further,” Aggie outside hitter Tatum Stall said. “I know we will set the standard continue to get better. I’m pissed off we have to leave. We are sad we are going home.”
The Razorbacks (21-8) had other thoughts. They used 5-0 runs in all three sets to take control.
“This was definitely a learning experience for us,” Stall said. “This is the first time I’ve ever been in an NCAA Tournament. I didn’t hit as well as I wanted to, but I looked to my teammates and they helped me out.”
This was the first trip to the NCAA Tournament for USU since a 2010 appearance. The Aggies are now 2-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m unbelievably proud of our group,” Neilsen said. “We put together a magical run at our conference tournament. We have great things ahead for Utah State volleyball.”
The opening set began with four lead changes and eight ties as a service error by the Razorbacks made it 9-9. The Aggies had enjoyed a 3-1 lead to start the match, but that didn’t last long.
Arkansas reeled off five straight points to build a 16-10 lead. USU would never full recover.
The Aggies did get within 21-18 when Adna Mehmedovic had a kill and block on back-to-back plays. But the Razorbacks closed out the first set with a 4-1 surge. Hailey Dirrigl had two kills to finish off what would end up being the most competitive set of the match.
“This was a big stage, and we were playing against a team that puts a lot of pressure on you,” Nielsen said. “We were playing against a team that just doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. We didn’t play as clean as we needed to, obviously.”
In the second set, the Razorbacks broke out their 5-0 run early to take a 6-2 lead. The Aggies hung around and actually got within 13-12 when they strung together a 6-2 surge as Shelby Capllonch had a kill, Tatum Stall and Myrthe Maring teamed up for a block, and Leah Wilton-LeBoy had a dump kill. A service error ended the run by USU.
The Aggies would end up with eight service errors in the match.
“You want to put pressure on teams and serve well,” Nielsen said. “Eight (errors) in three sets is not terrible, but we never seemed comfortable. Our game plan was to try and move them forward and laterally. We have been a great serving team.”
After an ace by Hannah Hogue, the Razorbacks won a long rally and then went on a big run. Arkansas used an 11-1 stretch to put the second set away. The Razorbacks had seven aces in the match. Tatum Shipes finished off the set with a kill.
The third set started off like the first with three lead changes and six ties as a kill by USU’s Kenndi Boyd knotted it up at 8-8. But once again the Razorbacks reeled off five straight points on two kills by Jillian Gillen and a pair of aces from Gracie Ryan. Arkansas continued to pull away to finish off the Aggies’ season.
USU hit .136 as a team, while Arkansas hit .333.
Stall and Capllonch led the Aggies with eight kills each. Maring and Mehmedovic each had three blocks. Beatriz Rodrigues had 15 assists, while Capllonch led in digs with 10.
“I feel like we were just a little bit tense,” Stall said. “They were a great serving team and got us out of system a lot. That forced us to have to hit balls from the 10-foot line that we normally aren’t used to. I felt we started to get comfortable, but we lost in three sets. I am excited for next year. We are going to come back bigger and better.”
The Razorbacks were led by Head with 15 kills.
