usu volleyball

Utah State’s Tatum Stall digs the ball during a match earlier this season. The Aggies lost to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It’s fifth trip to the Big Dance did not last long for Utah State.

The Aggie volleyball team could never really get on track Friday in Eugene, Oregon, in a first-round match at the NCAA Tournament. Sixth-seeded Arkansas had USU on its heels a good portion of the match, winning in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

