With the exception of back-to-back loses to Air Force and BYU, Utah State’s football team has done a good job of bouncing back from its other rough games this season.
The Aggies will need to showcase their resolve once again in their regular season finale at New Mexico this upcoming Saturday afternoon. That’s because USU was blown out by No. 20 Boise State, 56-21, late last Saturday night at Maverik Stadium, vanquishing any outside chance of the Aggies representing the Mountain Division in the Mountain West Championship Game.
It was USU’s most lopsided loss at home since a 45-7 setback to Hawaii during the 2010 campaign. In the process, the Broncos terminated an eight-game home winning streak by the Aggies against MW foes.
BSU (10-1, 7-0 MW) and USU (6-5, 5-2) were knotted up at 7-7 midway through the first quarter, and the hosts had the momentum until Bronco cornerback Jalen Walker picked off a Jordan Love pass and returned it 15 yards for a pick-six. The Aggies, who went 4-2 on Merlin Olsen Field this season, then proceeded to self-destruct in all three phases of the game as the Broncos rattled off six more unanswered touchdowns to take a commanding 56-7 lead with 4:32 remaining in the third quarter.
“I don’t believe we handled the moment the way we needed to handle the moment against Boise State,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said during Monday’s press conference. “Why that is? I don’t know. It’s frustrating, but it’s my job to make sure that doesn’t happen. There were some situations that were uncharacteristic outside of football. No moment should be too big, no situation should be too big. Regardless of if you’re a freshman or if you’re a senior, do everything you can to help your team.
“We handled it great all year long. There were a couple of moments in the Boise State game where I would have liked to see it handled differently. That’s education. That’s all of us involved to help the guys be in that spot to react appropriately.”
It was an especially brutal game for USU’s defense, which gave up 383 yards of total offense and allowed BSU to convert on 7 of 9 third downs in the first half alone. The Broncos amassed 231 yards rushing and scored a trio of TDs on 27 carries en route to taking a stunning 42-7 halftime lead.
Boise State called off the dogs in the fourth quarter and finished with 484 total yards. The Broncos found paydirt on five straight offensive possessions spanning the first and third quarters.
“We had a rough time tackling, obviously,” USU cornerback Cam Haney said. “The majority of that stuff just falls back on our fundamentals. I think we got away from our fundamentals during the game. Basically just getting off blocks, shedding blocks, tackling, rallying to the ball, those things. Those are some key things that are pivotal in those big-time moments, especially against a good team like Boise State. ... It was very frustrating, but we’re a strong team and we’ll fight back.”
USU racked up 428 total yards, but 245 of them were gained in the second half, including 136 in garbage time in the fourth quarter. Love and fellow Aggie quarterback Henry Colombi were sacked four times, and the Broncos added four more tackles for loss.
One of the biggest bright spots for the Aggies was the play of tight end Caleb Repp, who matched his career high for the fourth time this season with five receptions. Repp’s 7-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter on third and goal was arguably the play of the year of USU. No. 87 soared in the air in tight coverage to snare a Love pass with only his left hand. The Utah graduate transfer never even used his right hand to secure the catch, plus he was somehow able to get a foot down inbound in extremely tight space.
Repp’s catch was featured as the No. 1 play on ESPN’s SportsCenter last Saturday.
“I remember feeling the ball in my hands and everything,” Repp said. “I was more worried about securing the ball than getting my foot in. I wasn’t even thinking about getting my foot in. It all worked out, so it was pretty cool to see that was the top play on SportsCenter.”
Repp was recently dubbed the second-highest rated tight end nationally by Pro Football Focus, and he ranks second among all Mountain West tight ends with 33 receptions this season. The native of Rancho Cucamanga, California, only had two catches during his lone season at tight end for the Utes. He was moved to the defensive end position as a sophomore.
It’s fair to say Repp’s lone season with the Aggies has been a gratifying one in terms of productivity.
“I definitely like everything about coming here and how they’ve used me,” the 6-foot-5 Repp said. “Playing defense would have been a bonus, but I don’t even care to do that. Catching the ball and letting me go out and make plays, that’s just been a true blessing for them to call my number and to have the confidence in me to go out and do that stuff. ... I’ve always felt like I could do what I’m doing in any conference, but I had to wait my turn. When I get my number called now, it’s pretty cool.”
USU’s other two touchdowns last Saturday were of the rushing variety. Senior tailback Gerold Bright showed great patient and broke a tackle on his 6-yard scoring scamper with 26 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Colombi received a great block from running back Riley Burt and powered his way into the end zone on a well-executed 2-yard read-option run with 1:40 remaining in the contest.
Colombi played the entire fourth quarter and completed 6 of 11 passes for 78 yards and one interception. The Aggies lost the turnover battle, 2-0. Love finished with 229 yards on 21 of 36 passing.
Jordan Nathan caught a game-high seven passes for the Aggies, but was limited to 46 yards.
Jaylon Henderson, BSU’s third-string QB, made his second straight start and completed 16 of 28 passes for 197 yards and a trio of TDs.
Boise State also scored on special teams as dynamic playmaker Avery Williams shed several tackles and completely juked USU punter Christopher Bartolic on a 74-yard punt return to the house in the third quarter. It was the junior’s fourth career punt return for a TD, and it was the first special teams touchdown USU has allowed in 2019.
Linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer led the Aggies with nine tackles, while defensive tackles Christopher ’Unga and Devon Anderson each chipped in with 1.5 tackles for loss apiece. ’Unga had the team’s lone sack.
Haney deftly broke up a pair of passes in the opening half — one on a well-thrown deep ball by Henderson — and now has a career-high 11 this season in just nine games. No. 6 ranks third in the conference with 1.33 passes defended an outing.
“That just shows all the off-season work that we as corners do off the field, in film study, and what our cornerbacks coach teaches us when we go over different concepts,” Haney said of his 11 PBUs. “That helps me make those plays. It’s just the extra effort that you need to take to make those plays. I’m very proud of that achievement. The season is not over and I’ll do anything for my defense and for my team to succeed.”
Boise State will host Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. The Warriors claimed the West Division title with a 14-11 victory over visiting San Diego State last weekend.
MW Weekly Awards
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III was selected as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after completing 9 of 10 passes for a career-high 327 yards and four TDs in his team’s 44-22 win at New Mexico. The junior added 41 yards rushing and his 327 yards passing were the most by an AFA QB since 1976.
UNLV cornerback Jericho Flowers was named the MW Defensive POTW after contributing with 10 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in his team’s 38-35 triumph over visiting San Jose State. It was the Rebels’ final game at Sam Boyd Stadium.
SDSU punter Brandon Heicklen was tabbed as the league’s Special Teams POTW after dropping four of his five punts against Hawaii inside the 10-yard line, including two inside the 5. The senior averaged 41.6 yards on his five punts.