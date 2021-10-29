A well-rounded team performance propelled Utah State's women's cross country program to its best-ever finish at the Mountain West Championships.
USU's five scoring runners were only separated by 29 seconds at the annual meet, which was contested at the the UNM North Golf Course on Friday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As a result, the 28th-ranked Lady Aggies were able to edge No. 12 Colorado State by two points for second place, 73-75.
As expected, host New Mexico, the top-ranked team in the nation, rolled to another Mountain West title and recorded a perfect score (15) in the process. Air Force was fourth with 114 points, followed by Boise State (141), Wyoming (165), Nevada (208), San Diego State (261), San Jose State (294), UNLV (297) and Fresno State (317).
"The women have all had a chip on our shoulders since Colorado State beat us at the conference meet last year," USU senior Katie Haviland said in a press release. "They are a really good team, so to be able to beat them today, especially in the last K (kilometer) of the race is really exciting and shows how tough our ladies are. Being able to move up that many spots at the end of the race takes a lot of grit and heart."
For the second straight year, Haviland led the charge for the Aggie women. She placed 10th this time around and covered the 6-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 5 seconds.
The other four Aggies who factored into the team score finished in the top 21. Mica Rivera was 12th (20:07), followed by Morgan French (16th, 20:22), Abby Jensen (20th, 20:34) and Bailey Brinkerhoff (21st, 20:34). Additionally, USU's next three harriers — Abigail Gray (29th, 20:45), Emma Thornley (35th, 20:53) and Madison Taylor (40th, 21:03) — all crossed the finish line within one minute of Haviland, suggesting how strong of a team effort it was.
"The women ran really well," USU head coach Artie Gulden said in a press release. "They were focused on trying to beat Colorado State and did it. We worked really well and beat them in the last K."
Meanwhile, it was an uneven performance from the 21st-ranked Aggies on the men's field, but they still managed to hold off No. 19 Colorado State by one point for third place, 79-80. No. 11 Air Force captured its second consecutive title with 27 points, followed by No. 23 Boise State with 64.
Wyoming was a distant fifth with 166 points, and the competition was rounded out by Nevada (168), UNM (175), FSU (243) and SJSU (278). There are 11 women's cross country programs in the Mountain West, compared to nine on the men's side.
"The men had a rough day," Gulden said in a press release. "We had some guys run really well, but overall we didn't put it together as a team. We will regroup and get ready for (regionals) two weeks from now."
Utah State's men was led by Chase Leach, who was named the Mountain West Male Freshman of the Year after placing 12th with a 10K time of 23:50. Leach and Haviland garnered second-team all-conference honors for the Aggies, as did Caleb Garnica.
Garnica, who was the medalist a year ago, placed 14th this time around and clocked in at 23:54. USU's other scoring runners were Darren Harman (15th, 24:01), Mark Crandall (18th, 24:05) and Connor Weaver (24th, 24:16). The Aggies did finish with an impressive spread of 26 seconds, plus their top eight athletes were only separated by 56 seconds.
"As a team, we worked well to pack it up for the first half of the race," Leach said in a press release. "Around 5K into the race, I worked my way up toward the front group and just tried to hang on. I wasn't thinking about the (MW Freshman of the Year) award before the race, but I was pretty surprised when coach Gulden told me I would be receiving it. Obviously, it's great to get, but I am just trying to help the team in any way I can."
New Mexico's Amelia Mazza-Downie was the women's medalist with a time of 19:37.3, while Boise State's Dario De Caro was triumphant on the men's side and crossed the finish line in 23:26.
USU VOLLEYBALL
USU extended its winning streak to six with a nailbiting, come-from-behind road triumph over San Diego State on Thursday. The Aggies, who remained in second place in the Mountain West standings, prevailed in five sets (25-21, 18-25, 16-25, 25-21, 17-15). USU (17-6, 9-2) saved two match points in the decisive fifth set.
Tatum Stall led the Aggies in kills with 12, followed by Kristy Frank and Kylee Stokes with eight apiece. USU racked up 16.0 team blocks, led by Corinne Larsen's two solos and eight assists.
Frank and Abby Petersen tied for the team-high tally in digs with 12 for the Aggies, who finished with a hitting percentage of .146. The Aztecs (6-17, 3-8) hit .206.
USU will return to action Saturday at UNLV and that match is scheduled for 2 p.m.
USU SOCCER
USU's two-match winning streak was snapped by Boise State, which held off the visiting Aggies (12-5-3, 5-4-2) by a 2-1 scoreline on Friday. Both programs qualified for the six-team Mountain West Tournament, which will be hosted by the Broncos (10-6-3, 4-4-3).
All three goals were netted in the opening half. USU freshman defender Addi Coon lofted a shot from outside the 18-yard box off the outstretched arms of the BSU goalkeeper and into the back of the net in the 31st minute. It was Coon's first collegiate goal and it was facilitated by Ashley Cardozo, who matched the program's single-season record with her 11th assist.
Cardozo nearly equalized for the Aggies in the waning seconds of the second half on a free kick from distance.
USU, the No. 4 seed, will now square off against No. 5 Colorado State in the opening round of the MW tourney Monday at 11 a.m. The Aggies edged the Rams, 2-1, last week at Ridgeline High School.
USU FOOTBALL
