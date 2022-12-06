While defense wins championships, you also need some offense.
The later part was lacking Tuesday for the Aggie women’s basketball team against BYU. Utah State struggled to find the bottom of the net throughout most of the game a and saw its two-game winning streak snapped in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, 64-54, on elementary school day. There were more than 2,000 students in attendance as 2,713 fans were on hand.
“We missed too many shots, that’s the story of the game,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said. “We have to shoot the basketball better. ... We love it when the community gets behind us and supports us. It’s a fun day for everybody.”
Despite the shrill encouragement from the fans, the Aggies (3-6) shot 29.3 percent from the field for the game and 23.1 percent (6 of 26) from 3-point land. USU even struggled a bit the foul line, making 14 of 22 (63.6 percent).
“We are not going to beat very many people scoring 54 points,” Ard said. “We have to score the ball better. ... We just need to make baskets. We shot 23 percent today from three and we have been pretty good from three lately. We just couldn’t make threes today. And 29 percent from the field, we missed too many shots. ... I just don’t think our chemistry is there yet. We have a lot of new players and I just think we have some chemistry issues on offense.”
The Aggies did outscore the Cougars (4-5) in the second half by four points, but the deficit was just too much.
“We are showing fight; we are fighting really hard,” Ard said. “I love what we are doing effort wise, but we can’t score the ball.”
BYU shot 54.8 percent for the game, including 46.2 from beyond the arc. The Cougars also made 12 of 16 free throws (75 percent).
“It was a good grind it out win,” BYU head coach Amber Whiting said. “We need to work on some things but a win is a win. We were in control and need to take care of the turnovers. Working together is key.”
Yes, the turnovers. The Cougars had 32 turnovers for the game. However, the Aggies turned those into just 16 points. USU turned the ball over 18 times, which BYU turned into 18 points.
“Our turnovers are unforced,” Ard said. “We are just throwing the ball to the other team. We have to take care of the basketball better.
“... We are working so hard on defense, but we are not capitalizing on offense. We have to score behind it. We have to score the basketball better.”
The Aggies were better in the second half, but still did not take advantage of the extra possessions. A perfect example came in the closing minutes of the game.
With the Cougars holding a 62-51 lead, they turned the ball over on five straight possessions. USU scored one free throw during that two-minute stretch. In fact, the last field goal by the Aggies came with 4:57 to play when Maria Carvalho hit a 3-pointer.
“Our defensive effort was really, really good,” Ard said. “What we are doing defensively, I’m really proud of. We’ve got to score points. That is the bottom line. We have scorers. They have all shown it on different nights.”
Mayson Kimball led USU with 14 points, hitting 4 of 8 shots from beyond the arc, and grabbed a team-best five rebounds. Ashya Klopfenstein netted 12 points, and Tamiah Robinson added 12 points, five assists and two steals. Olivia Wikstrom came up with four steals.
The Cougars had three players in double figures, led by Rose Bubakar’s 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field. Nani Falatea added 13 points, a game-high seven assists and six rebounds, while Lauren Gustin chipped in 11 points and a game-best 10 rebounds. Gustin had had a double-double in every game this season.
Both teams struggled to score in the early going of the game. After four lead changes, the Cougars used a 8-0 run to end the opening quarter and take a 13-9 lead. The visitors would stay in front the rest of the way.
Another 8-0 run helped BYU build a double-digit lead three minutes into the second quarter. The Cougars took a 34-20 lead into the break.
Amanda Barcello hit her second trey of the third quarter as BYU built its largest lead of the game, 53-34, with 1:29 left in the third.
USU did respond by scoring the final seven points of the third, triggered by a 3-pointer by Kimball. Robinson sank two free throws and went coast-to-coast to beat the buzzer, pulling the hosts within 53-41 heading to the fourth.
The Aggies made it nine straight points as Prima Chellis scored off a nice pass from Robinson to start the fourth. USU would get no closer than the final score.
“We just need to figure out how we can get consistent scoring,” Ard said.
USU heads out on the road for its next game. The Aggies will on Loyola Marymount on Saturday in Los Angeles.
