Utah State forward Ashya Klopfenstein guards BYU forward Rose Bubakar (24) Tuesday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies lost to the Cougars, 64-54.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

While defense wins championships, you also need some offense.

The later part was lacking Tuesday for the Aggie women’s basketball team against BYU. Utah State struggled to find the bottom of the net throughout most of the game a and saw its two-game winning streak snapped in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, 64-54, on elementary school day. There were more than 2,000 students in attendance as 2,713 fans were on hand.


