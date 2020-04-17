It’s been a fruitful past few days for the Utah State women’s basketball program on the recruiting front.
The Aggies signed a pair of players — graduate transfer Jessica Chatman and high school senior Amit Lustgarten — earlier this week, plus received a verbal commitment from junior college transfer Monique Pruitt.
Pruitt has two years of eligibility left after shining as a sophomore for a very good junior college program in Wabash (Illinois) Valley. The 5-foot-11 combo guard/forward ranked third on the team in scoring (13.3 points per game), rebounding (5.7 per game) and steals (1.8 per game), while also contributing with 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks an outing.
Pruitt was outstanding down the stretch for the Warriors as she poured in 28, 28, 26 and 16 points in their final four games. No. 23 knocked down an impressive 45 of 64 shots from the field during that timespan.
Wabash Valley demolished Rend Lake College 109-67 in the Region XXIV Tournament championship game to earn spot in NJCAA Division I Championships, which were promptly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Warriors (30-2, 18-0 conference play) ended the 2019-20 campaign on a 23-game winning streak and averaged a whopping 95.1 points an outing.
The native of Homewood, Illinois, spent her freshman season at Miami Dade College. Pruitt, a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, spent the final year of her prep career at Montverde (Florida) Academy, where she was a small forward. Montverde went 19-3 that season.
New Aggie head coach Kayla Ard announced the signing of Lustgarten, a 5-5 guard out of Skyline High School, on Thursday. Lustgarten was a two-year starter for the Eagles and a four-year letterwinner.
The Salt Lake City native led Skyline in assists (4.1 pg) and steals (3.0 pg) as a senior, and also chipped in with 11.0 ppg and 2.5 rpg. Lustgarten was an honorable mention all-state selection this past season for the Eagles, who went 17-7, including 11-3 in region play, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 5A State Championships.
Skyline was much improved this past winter after going 6-16 during the 2018-19 season. As a junior, Lustgarten averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.1 rebounds a contest.
No. 1 came off the bench for two very good Skyline teams as a freshman and sophomore. The Eagles went 42-11 during those two seasons and captured the 4A state championship when Lustgarten was a freshman.
Lustgarten, who played at the club level for the Natalie Williams Basketball Academy, was offered a scholarship by USU’s former coaching staff in November of 2019.
Chatman, who spent her freshman season at BYU and sophomore and junior seasons at Southern Utah, was officially announced as a USU signee on Wednesday. The native of Ridgefield, Washington, verbally committed to the Aggies on April 3.
Chatman, who has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, started 23 of 31 games as a redshirt junior for the Thunderbirds. The 6-0 guard/forward averaged 6.4 points and 4.9 rebounds an outing this past season at SUU.
“We are very happy to have Jess joining the team,” Ard said in a press release. “She brings instant maturity and leadership to our squad. Her infectious positive attitude will be an asset to our program on and off the court. Her skill set on the court fits our offensive system well and will give her and the team a great opportunity to excel.”
Chatman was featured in a previous edition of The Herald Journal.
Additionally, Ard capped off a busy week by announcing the addition of Taylor Ignoto, director of operations, to the program. Ignoto also has the title of special assistant to the head coach.
The native of Thousand Oaks, California, was an assistant coach this past season at Omaha, where her primary responsibilities were mentoring the guards and serving as a liaison to the athletic academic staff. Ignoto was the head coach at D-III JUCO program Rock Valley College in 2018-19 — she led the Golden Eagles to a 25-6 record and their first berth to nationals in 22 years — and was also an assistant coach at Western Illinois from 2016-18.
“Taylor is a very hard worker and an absolute steal,” Ard said in a Friday press release. “She is very knowledgeable and experienced from her time as both a head coach and an assistant, which fits in well with the rest of the staff. Aggie women’s basketball just got better, and I’m delighted to have Taylor working with us.”