There’s no question it’s been an up-and-down season for Utah State’s women’s basketball team and, at times, a trying one, but the Aggies have been resilient the past few months, and it’s starting to pay off.
USU came storming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and earned a fought-hard 96-90 overtime victory over Mountain West rival Fresno State in front of a raucous Wednesday night crowd at the Spectrum. In the process, the Aggies were able to avenge an earlier season loss to the Bulldogs, plus honor their seven seniors in style.
Additionally, Utah State will take a two-game winning streak into next week’s Mountain West Tournament. Both of those victories were nailbiters as USU edged Nevada by a 82-80 scoreline in double overtime last Saturday at home.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said. “You know, we had some ups and some downs in the game, but the crowd it here was unbelievable. I’m so glad to send our seniors out like that. It was just all determination in that fourth quarter, it was all heart. It’s just a little surreal, (I’m) a little speechless, but I just love the heart and determination these girls and going out with. I’ve been saying that we were going in this direction and they’re just peaking right at the right time, so hopefully we can take this into the (Mountain West) Tournament.”
It was looking pretty bleak for the Aggies (10-18, 5-13 MW) when the Bulldogs (11-17, 7-10) capped off a 7-0 run and extended their lead to 73-63 one minute into the fourth quarter. To the delight of Ard, her Aggies were undaunted.
USU scored 10 unanswered points to pull even at 73-73. Four different Aggies dented the scoreboard during that game-changing stretch, which was ultimately fitting because it was a balanced offensive effort for the hosts. Case in point: Four different USU players contributed with at least 14 points and the hosts racked up an impressive 24 assists.
“We’re just peaking at the right time, so being able to spread it out, we’re hard to guard right now, and so hopefully we can take that into the (MW) Tournament and keep it rolling,” Ard said.
Laci Hawthorne knocked down a free throw to give the Aggies a 77-76 advantage with 3:35 remaining in the contest, which was their first lead since midway through the first quarter. The Bulldogs countered with five straight points of their own, forcing the hosts to rally once again.
That’s exactly what USU was able to do as Shyla Latone burned a defender off the dribble for two points, and then Kaylin Randhawa sank a pair of foul shots with 26 remaining to knot things up at 81-81. FSU star guard Haley Cavinder had a chance to win the game in regulation, but her shot at the buzzer caromed off the rim.
The Aggies then seemingly took control by scoring the first seven points in overtime. Nevertheless, the Bulldogs were able to battle back and pare their deficit to 92-90 with 25 seconds remaining in OT.
Randhawa swarmed a FSU inbound pass 10 seconds later and USU was able to get the steal, which essentially terminated any chance of a comeback by the visitors.
Just seconds after the game ended, several USU football players stormed the court and celebrated with Aggie hoopsters, which Ard called “an awesome moment.” Those same football players were loud and supportive throughout the contest, which was certainly noticed by Ard.
“I think it was huge,” said Ard, whose team outscored FSU by 14 points at the charity stripe. “Any time the girls didn’t feel like they had anything left, those guys, the students, the fans, the football players, they were really into it, they were really into the game and I think that gives (our players) another level. They forget that they’re tired and they just play through it. They were definitely our sixth man tonight. We can’t thank them enough for being here.”
Ard was emotional when talking about USU head football coach Blake Anderson following the game. Anderson’s son died earlier this week. In less than three years, Anderson’s father, wife and son have passed away.
“Our football coach is going through one of the worst times of his life and he had his guys here tonight,” Ard said. “It just says a lot about who he is. ... ‘Blake, we’re praying for you. You’re in our thoughts and our prayers.’”
Adryana Quezada went 10 of 17 from the field on her way to scoring a team-high 22 points for the Aggies, who got 17 points from E’Lease Stafford, 16 from Randhawa and 14 from Latone.
It was an encouraging start for the Aggies, who buried a pair of 3-pointers in the the first three minutes of the opening quarter and jumped out to a 12-6 advantage. The Bulldogs called a timeout and promptly regrouped with a 9-0 run.
USU got as close as 19-17 early in the second quarter when former Green Canyon High standout Kinley Falslev drained a baseline 3-ball. Falslev knocked down another shot from downtown later in the quarter.
FSU led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter and looked unstoppable at times with standout twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder leading the charge. Both sisters went 6 for 9 from the field during the first half and teamed up for 26 of their team’s 46 points. Haley finished with a game-high 27 points, while Hanna chipped in with 20.
The Bulldogs connected on 55.6 percent of their field goal attempts during the first two quarters and enjoyed a 30-14 edge in points in the paint. Nevertheless, the Aggies were able to use a balanced scoring attack to pare their halftime deficit to 46-40. Seven different Aggies netted between four and seven points during the first 20 minutes of action.
Prior to the game, the Aggies honored their seven seniors in Emmie Harris, Taylor Franson, Latone, Randhawa, Stafford, Hawthorne and Manna Mensah. Harris is the program’s all-time leader in games played with 137.
Ironically enough, the Aggies and Bulldogs will square off in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament on Sunday in Las Vegas. FSU is the No. 8 seed and USU the No. 9 seed.