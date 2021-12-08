Kaylin Randhawa buried a long 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to propel Utah State to a wild 66-65 victory over Arkansas State in a non-conference women’s basketball game on Wednesday night at the Dee Glenn Smith Spectrum.
The Red Wolves had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but an off-balance shot came up well short.
USU (5-3) jumped out to a 16-6 lead, but was outscored 51-31 over the middle two quarters and trailed by 10 points (57-47) heading into the final 10 minutes of action. However, the Aggies turned things around defensively and limited the Red Wolves (4-6) to nine points in the fourth quarter.
Adryana Quezada had a big game for the Aggies as she recorded a double-double, plus dished out a team-high five assists. No. 32 finished with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field, and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds — an honor she shared with ASU’s Morgan Wallace, who also posted a double-double. Wallace chipped in with 12 points and was one of four ASU players who scored in double figures.
Four Aggies also netted 10 or more points. Randhawa was next with 15 points, followed by Shyla Latone with 11 and Olivia Wikstrom with 10. Wikstrom also pulled down nine rebounds, as did teammate Emmie Harris.
In the process, the Aggies extended their winning streak to three.
WEDNESDAY GAMES
The Green Canyon boys hosted Tooele (0-4) and put together a balanced performance offensively en route to a 69-48 win. The Wolves (3-2) poured in 23 points in the first quarter and at least 17 in three of the quarters.
Six Wolves contributed with eight or more points, led by Jared Anderson’s 16. Dallas Day was next with 14 points, followed by Gabe Fornefeld with 10, Brady Smith and Tanner Tye with nine apiece and Spencer Maughan with eight. Smith recently signed with JUCO power Salt Lake Community College.
“We were really good in spurts,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Our guys were great on the boards and we played together as a team. I think it showed that we have improved after playing some really good St. George teams. Our scoring was balanced and that is because of our ball movement. Love watching the progression of our team.”
West Side hosted defending 3A state champion Marsh Valley and took a 24-18 lead into the half. The score was knotted at 33-33 after three quarters, but the Eagles showed their mettle late and ultimately prevailed, 51-39.
Eight different Pirates dented the scoreboard, but Bryler Shurtliff was the only one to score more than 10 points. The senior finished with 11 points, followed by Parker Henderson with six.
“Played well for 3.5 quarters,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “They hit two big threes in the fourth to go up by six. We missed our free throws. They made theirs.”
West Side went 6 of 12 from the charity stripe, while Marsh Valley went 7 of 8.
A pair of local girls teams were also in action. Sky View traveled to 6A power Fremont and fell by a 62-34 scoreline, while Logan lost to Ogden, 53-28, in its home opener.
Sky View (4-3) hung tough in the first quarter, but was outscored 39-13 in the middle two quarters by the defending 6A state champions. Fremont (3-0) has not lost to a team from the Beehive State since 2019.
Melanie Hiatt knocked down 9 of 15 free throws on her way to 20 points for the Bobcats, who got seven points from Hannah Radford.
“I have to first off give credit to Fremont, a ton of credit,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “They are a great basketball team. Our girls played tough and battled the whole night. I really liked the way we attacked the basket in the second half and were able to get to the free throw line.”
The Tigers (3-2) raced out to a 17-6 lead over the Grizzlies in the first quarter and never looked back. The visitors led by 19 points, 30-11, at the half. Maddi Kartchner scored 13 points for Logan, followed by Milly Garren with seven.