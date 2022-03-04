It’s fair to say E’Lease Stafford’s final game at the Spectrum was a memorable one.
The senior recorded a double-double as Utah State overcame a 10-point deficit and rallied to an entertaining 96-90 overtime victory over Fresno State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game on Wednesday night. It was the regular season finale for both teams.
Stafford, who was one of seven Aggie seniors honored prior to the game, scored a season-high 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, plus contributed with three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. The native of Lawrence, Kansas, scored five of her points in overtime and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the field (5 for 9).
Indeed, Stafford came through in a big way for the Aggies and she was rewarded accordingly as she was named the Mountain West Player of the Week.
The East Tennessee State transfer was also involved in one of the most memorable plays of the game as, with the Aggies nursing a 94-90 lead in overtime, she hounded a Fresno State inbound pass, which was ultimately deflected by teammate Kaylin Randhawa. USU picked up the deflected pass and was ultimately able to ice the game.
Stafford, who played in 77 games and made 34 starts during her three seasons at East Tennessee State, is USU’s second-leading rebounder this season, plus she ranks fourth on the team in scoring and assists. The guard/forward has averaged 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27 games this winter. Stafford, who contributed with eight points, nine boards, two blocks and two assists in last Saturday’s big 82-80 double overtime victory over Nevada, has been in the starting lineup 24 times during her lone season as an Aggie.
Stafford and the Aggies will return to action this Sunday in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament, which will be contested at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Ninth-seeded USU (10-18, 5-13) will square off against, ironically enough, No. 8 Fresno State (11-17, 7-10) at 3 p.m.
Wednesday’s thrilling victory was only USU’s fifth in 33 career meetings against FSU. The Bulldogs dispatched of the Aggies by a 71-57 scoreline earlier this season at home. FSU outscored USU 44-27 after halftime in that game.
The Bulldogs are led by standout twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder. Despite only standing 5-foot-6, Haley Cavinder leads the Mountain West in rebounding (9.5 per game), in addition to scoring (19.7 points per game). Hanna Cavinder averages 14.6 points and a team-high 1.8 steals an outing.
Haley Cavinder is the defending Mountain West Player of the Year, plus she was the Freshman of the Year in 2020. Likewise, Hanna Cavinder was an all-conference honoree during her first two seasons at Fresno Sate.
The Cavinder sisters teamed up for 47 points on 21 of 39 shooting from the field in Wednesday’s contest. They also dished out a combined 12 assists in that game.
Fresno State averages 69.1 points per game and allows 68.3 ppg. Meanwhile, Utah State has averaged 68.2 points an outing during the 2021-22 campaign, while giving up 76.3 ppg.
Junior Adryana Quezada, a 5-10 guard/forward, has had a strong debut season for the Aggies as she paces the team in scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.0 pg). The UTSA transfer poured in 22 points on 10 of 17 shooting in Wednesday’s victory. Quezada has averaged 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in USU’s past 15 games.
Randhawa, a Pacific transfer, is USU’s second-leading scorer (12.2 ppg), while Cleveland State transfer Shyla Latone ranks third on the team in scoring (10.2 ppg). Randhawa also ranks second on the team in assists with 63, which is 21 fewer than super senior Emmie Harris. Harris has played in a program-record 137 games during her time as an Aggie.
A Monday afternoon quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded UNLV will await the Aggies should they prevail Sunday. UNLV (23-6, 15-3) swept the regular season series with USU, winning 86-68 in mid-January at home and 70-62 in early February at the Spectrum. The Rebels finished one game ahead of New Mexico (23-8, 14-4) in the Mountain West regular season standings.
USU is 5-8 all-time in the Mountain West Tournament, dating back to the 2013-14 campaign. The Aggies have, however, advanced past the first round in four of the last six seasons.