Take away the second quarter and the Lady Aggies hung right with the Mountain West regular season champions.
Unfortunately for ninth-seeded Utah State, top-seeded UNLV was dominant during the second stanza and never really looked back en route to a 82-69 victory in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championships on Monday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels (24-6) outscored the Aggies (11-19) 19-9 during the second quarter to turn a 19-18 lead into a comfortable 38-27 halftime advantage. UNLV ended the half on a 9-0 run, which was its second surge of nine straight points in the quarter. Both teams scored between 18-23 points in each of the other three quarters.
“Well, it’s not the way we wanted to end our season, obviously, but we give the credit to UNLV,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said. “They played a really hard game. I thought our kids played extremely hard as well. We missed some shots we needed to make. They crashed on the boards really hard, but I just thought our effort was phenomenal.
“Things didn’t go our way today. I thought we were going to be able to make a run there in the fourth and every time we got it close they responded, so credit to them. They’re a good basketball team.”
USU definitely made the home team earn its 24th victory of the season, which is UNLV’s most since it prevailed 26 times during the 2003-04 campaign. The Aggies went on a 10-0 spurt spanning the third and fourth quarters to pare their deficit to 59-53. It was the second time in the second half the visitors pulled to within six points of the hosts.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, the Rebels were once again up to the challenge. Three different UNLV players scored during a 9-0 surge by the hosts to essentially slam the door. That run, which gave the Rebels a 70-53 lead, kind of summed up how things went for the No. 1 seed.
Indeed, the Rebels received strong offensive contributions from several players as seven of them contributed with nine or more points. Nneka Obiazor, the conference’s Sixth Player of the Year, led the charge with team-high tallies in points (20) and rebounds (nine). Fellow post player Desi-Rae Young, the Mountain West Player of the Year, chipped in with 12 points and eight boards.
UNLV was able to impose its will at times in all fourth quarters, but ultimately it was the second quarter that proved to be the difference. The Aggies only knocked down 3 of 16 shots from the field in the quarter and turned the ball over several times. UNLV enjoyed a 15-4 opening-half advantage in points off of turnovers, plus outscored USU by six points at the free throw line during the first 20 minutes of action.
“We were a little sped up and just rushing some shots,” Ard said. “Like you just said, we were 8 of 30 from three-(point range). I like that we made 8. We probably don’t need to be taking 30. So I thought maybe we took some shots, maybe we needed to get the ball in the paint a little more, but the turnovers in the second quarter really hurt us. Yesterday’s game we had one turnover the whole first half and that showed. Today we turned the ball over 15 times, gave them 24 points off of our turnovers. So just half of that and we win the game.”
Nevertheless, it was still an encouraging end to the season for the Aggies, who were short-handed on several occasions this winter. USU won four of its final seven contests and took a three-game winning streak into Monday’s showdown.
The Aggies received another clutch performance from Adryana Quezada, who went off for 19 of her game-high 26 points after halftime. The junior went 10 of 15 from the field and also pulled down six rebounds.
Quezada led USU in scoring (15.2 points an outing) and rebounding (7.9 rebounds per game) this season, and was named to the all-conference honorable mention team on Sunday.
E’Lease Stafford netted nine of her 13 points in the third quarter, plus added eight rebounds and four assists for the Aggies, who got eight points each from Emmie Harris and Shyla Latone. USU held its own in the rebounding department, despite being outsized, as UNLV narrowly won that battle, 43-41.
SUNDAY’S GAME
For the second time in five days, USU rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter against Fresno State, this time in the first round of the MW tourney. The Aggies celebrated Senior Day last Wednesday with a come-from-behind 96-90 overtime triumph over the Bulldogs, and then surged past the No. 8 seed by a 80-75 Sunday scoreline.
USU outscored FSU by a whopping 31-12 margin during the final 6:30 of the fourth quarter. The Aggies overcame a similar deficit against Wyoming at this stage of the Mountain West Tournament two years ago.
“I’m just so proud of our girls,” Ard said. “It was all heart. We were struggling all game. We weren’t shooting the ball very well. We just played this team a couple of days ago and we shot it really well then, so this was a different story. It was all heart. All the credit goes to the girls. They just refused to lose. I’m extremely proud of them.”
Latone spearheaded USU’s memorable comeback by pouring in 23 of her season-high-matching 26 points in the fourth quarter. The junior, who ironically enough wears jersey No. 23, went a perfect 6 for 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the charity stripe during the final 10 minutes of action. Five of those made field goals were 3-pointers.
“It was our heart and our fight,” Latone said. “Coming together as a team, we all knew we weren’t leaving without a win. The heart, the competition and the determination helped us get the win.”
The Aggies had ice in their collective veins from the free throw line as they drained all 22 of their freebies. Quezada contributed with 16 points on 8 of 16 shooting for USU, which got 15 points, 10 boards and six assists from Kaylin Randhawa, eight points and 13 rebounds from Stafford, 13 points from Laci Hawthorne and seven assists from Harris.
USU finished with 20 assists, compared to just nine turnovers, against FSU, which got a combined 35 points from twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder.