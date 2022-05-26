On paper, Utah State distance runner Mica Rivera wasn't supposed to be much of a factor in her race on Day 2 of the NCAA West Preliminary Track & Field Championships, but she put together the best performance of her collegiate career.
The Herriman native finished 14th in the 10,000 meters and shaved nearly 14 seconds off her previous lifetime best time on Thursday evening at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Rivera, who was seeded 47th out of 48 competitors in the event, clocked in at 34 minutes, 9.64 seconds.
The top 12 from the 10,000 automatically qualified for next month's NCAA Outdoor Championships, and Rivera needed to run nine seconds faster to punch her ticket. Nevertheless, it was a very determined and impressive effort by the junior, who was in 21st place heading into the final 2,000 meters. Rivera, who was one of only three competitors to throw down a personal record in Thursday's race, ranks second in program history in the 10,000.
Rivera was one of three Aggies in action on Day 2 of the meet. The men compete on the first and third days, with the women taking center stage on the second and fourth days.
USU was also represented by a pair of Cache Valley natives on Thursday in Logan High product Maia Garren and Ridgeline High product Olivia Smith. Garren wrapped up her memorable collegiate career by placing 25th in a loaded shot put field, while Smith finished 40th in the 400 hurdles.
Garren, the No. 23 seed, recorded a mark of 51 feet, 10 inches. The graduate senior needed to unleash a 55-6.5 to secure her spot in the top 12 and advance to nationals, which is definitely a more lofty distance than is normally needed.
Garren, who also competed in the West Prelims in 2019 and 2021, left her mark at USU as she was a four-time first-team all-Mountain West selection and is the program record-holder in the weight throw, which is contested during the indoor season. That mark is a 63-11.5. The 2019 Mountain West indoor champion in the weight throw also ranks second in the Aggie record books in the indoor shot put (53-1), third in the outdoor shot put (54-1.75) and seventh in the discus (167-2).
Like Rivera, this was Smith's first time showcasing her talents in this meet. The sophomore, who was seeded 36th, placed seventh in the fifth of six heats and crossed the finish line in 1:00.31. Half of the field --- there are 48 athletes in each individual event --- in the 400 hurdles advanced to Saturday's semifinal round.
Smith ranks sixth in program history with her time of 59.49, which was established two weeks ago at the Mountain West Championships.
Three Aggies competed on Day 1 of the West Prelims in men's distance runners Devin Pancake, Connor Weaver and Caleb Garnica, who was a cross country All-American in the spring of 2021. Pancake finished 36th in the 1,500 with a time of 3:49.10, while Weaver and Garnica placed 24th and 27th, respectively, in the 10,000. Weaver completed the 10,000 in 29:19.84, and Garnica in 29:29.78.
Pancake, the 48th seed, finished 11th in the first of four heats of the 1,500. The junior from Springville currently holds down the No. 3 position in the USU record books with his personal record time of 3:43.30.
Weaver, a graduate transfer from BYU, was making his fourth appearance at this meet --- his first as an Aggie --- while Garnica also qualified in the 10,000 a year ago. Weaver was seeded 43rd and Garnica 45th.
Garnica, a junior from Springville, is currently fourth in USU history in the 10,000 (28:58.24), while Weaver ranks third (28:54.55). Weaver, who is from Colorado, went to nationals for BYU in the 10,000 in 2019 and garnered honorable mention All-America honors by placing 23rd.
Garnica's brother, Brandon, also competed in Wednesday's 10,00 and qualified for nationals thanks to his 10th-place time of 28:47.75. Brandon Garnica is currently a junior at BYU.
Two Aggies will be in action Friday as Mark Crandall and Max Wehrli are set to toe the start line in the 3,000 steeplechase. The Lady Aggies will be represented by Katie Haviland and Abby Jensen in Saturday's 3,000 steeplechase, and Tori Bailey in the discus.