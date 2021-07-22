As far as prestigious individual awards go, speedy kickoff returner Savon Scarver has won nearly every one of them during his record-setting career at Utah State.
After all, Scarver was a consensus All-American as a sophomore for the Aggies in 2018, and the only way to accomplish that feat is to be recognized as a first-team All-American by three different official selectors (outlets). Additionally, the Las Vegas native garnered first-team all-Mountain West honors as a sophomore and junior, plus he received the Jet Award in '18, which is given annually to the nation's most outstanding return specialist.
The one major award that has eluded the former high school track & field state champion is Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year. This is Scarver's final chance for that accolade, but he is the favorite according to members of the media that cover the conference.
The senior was selected as the league's preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, it was announced Thursday as part of the Mountain West's annual football media days. The two-day event concluded Thursday at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
Scarver was the lone USU player to secure a spot on the media's preseason all-Mountain West squad, which is no surprise considering the Aggies struggled to a record of 1-5 during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. The Mountain West is loaded with talented players in 2021 as 24 of the 26 athletes tabbed to the preseason all-league squad were first- or second-team honorees a year ago, including 18 first-teamers.
In addition to Scarver, the only other member of the 2021 preseason all-MW team that wasn't on the first- or second-team squad a year ago was Hawaii punt returner Calvin Turner.
Defending Mountain West champion San Jose State led the way with four preseason all-conference selections, along with Boise State and Nevada, who are predicted to win their respective divisions. Hawaii, San Diego State and Hawaii each have three players on the preseason all-league team, followed by Colorado State with two and USU, Fresno State and New Mexico with one apiece.
Air Force and UNLV were the only Mountain West programs not represented on the preseason all-conference squad.
In addition to Scarver, the MW's other preseason specialty award winners are Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall. These two competitors are the reigning Mountain West offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.
Strong, a junior, led the conference in passing yards (2,858), touchdown passes (27) and completion percentage (70.1) as a sophomore. The Vacaville, California, native averaged 317.6 yards passing an outing, which ranked third among all FBS signal callers in '20. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder broke the Mountain West's single-season record with six straight games of 300-plus passing yards last fall.
Hall, a senior, has started for the Spartans ever since he was a freshman. The 6-3, 270-pounder finished with 10.0 sacks in just seven games as a junior. Only two FBS players recorded more sacks than Hall a year ago. Hall also chipped in with 26 tackles, including 12.0 for a loss.
Besides Hall and Strong, the other 16 returning starters from the Mountain West that were named to the all-conference first team last fall are wide receivers Romeo Doubs (Nevada) and Khalil Shakir (BSU); running backs Xazavian Valladay (Wyoming) and Ronnie Rivers (FSU); offensive linemen Keegan Cryder (WYO) and Jack Snyder (SJSU); tight end Cole Turner (Nevada); defensive linemen Cameron Thomas (SDSU), Scott Patchan (CSU) and Viliami Fehoko (SJSU); linebackers Chad Muma (WYO), Caden McDonald (SDSU) and Darius Muasau (Hawaii); defensive back Jerrick Reed II (New Mexico); punter Ryan Stonehouse (CSU); kicker Brandon Talton (Nevada).
The six athletes on Thursday's preseason all-conference team that were tabbed to the all-MW second-team squad a year ago are O-linemen John Ojukwu (BSU), Jake Stetz (BSU) and Zachary Thomas (SDSU), and defensive backs Kekaula Kaniho (BSU), Cortez Davis (Hawaii) and Tre Jenkins (SJSU).
As for Scarver, he enters his final season at Utah State as the program record-holder with six kickoff returns for touchdowns. The NCAA and Mountain West records for career kickoff returns to the house is seven. Scarver has averaged 28.7 yards per kickoff return (80 for 2,297 yards) as a collegian.
No. 11 will have the opportunity to become the first-ever college football player to bring back at least one kickoff return to the house in five different seasons. Scarver is one of 14 second-year seniors the Aggies have brought back in '21, which was made possible when the NCAA froze eligibility for all fall sport athletes in '20.
USU's other "super seniors" are Demytrick Ali'fua (OL), Devonta'e Henry-Cole (RB), Carson Terrell (TE), Derek Wright (WR), Jordan Nathan (WR), Nick Heninger (DL), Marcus Moore (DL), Jaylin Bannerman (DL), Kevin Meitzenheimer (LB), Cash Gilliam (LB/striker), Andre Grayson (DB), Terin Adams (DB) and Nels Halton (punter). Additionally, the Aggies brought in five graduate transfers who have one final year of eligibility thanks to the aforementioned freeze in Maisen Knight (OL), Justin Rice (LB), Jahaziel Lee (DL), Brandon Bowling (WR) and Kyle Mayberry (DB).
Scarver and Bond chatted with the media Thursday as part of the Mountain West's annual event.
Utah State will hold its first practice of fall camp on Friday, Aug. 6.