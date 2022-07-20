It didn’t go as planned, but Utah State guard Max (Maksym) Shulga has gotten to play four games for his native country of Ukraine so far in the FIBA U20 European Championships.
The 2022 championships are being held in Montgengro. After pool play this past weekend, the Round of 16 began Wednesday. Ukraine fell to Turkey, 72-56, getting knocked down into the one-loss bracket. Turkey will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, while Ukraine will face Slovenia, a 77-60 loser to Israel.
Ukraine (1-3) and Turkey (3-1) were tied after the first quarter, 15-15. Turkey took a 37-30 lead into halftime and added to its advantage by a point heading to the final period, 54-46.
Shulga, who is from Kyiv, once again started for Ukraine on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 Aggie who will be a junior this coming season at USU struggled some in the shooting department, making 2 of 9 shots from the field, including 1 of 5 from long range. He was 1 of 2 from the free throw line and finished with six points, which was the third most on the team.
Shulga led Ukraine in assists with five and was second on the team with six rebounds. He also came up with a steal and played nearly 26 minutes in the contest.
Turkey has a player from a Mountain West Conference school in forward Tibet Gorener, who played in 30 games last year for San Jose State. The 6-9 sophomore had 10 points, two assists, two steals and blocked a shot for Turkey in the win.
Before play began this past weekend, Shulga talked about how proud he was to represent his country, especially with what is going on with Russia invading Ukraine.
“There is nothing that can compare to putting on the jersey (of your country),” Shulga said in a video interview released by USU. “It is the most I can do for my country right now is represent in these European championships.”
Shulga certainly got off to a hot start on Saturday in the first game of pool play against the Czech Republic. The Aggie guard led his team in scoring (26 points), rebounding (10) and assists (4). He shot 9 of 17 from the field (52.9 percent) and made 10 of 15 from the foul line.
Despite the big effort from Shulga, Ukraine lost in overtime to the Czech Republic, 98-86.
On Sunday, Ukraine faced Lithuania, who came into the game ranked No. 7 in the world by FIBA. Ukraine was able to pull out a 71-69 win as Shulga made two free throws with less than 25 seconds to seal the win. This victory ended up getting Ukraine into the Round of 16.
Against Lithuania, Shulga finished second on the team with 15 points. He grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and had a game-best two blocks. Shulga was a perfect 7 of 7 from the foul line, including the game winners.
For the fist time in the tournament, Shulga was held to single digits in the scoring department on Monday when Ukraine wrapped up pool play with a 89-58 loss to Spain, who began the tournament ranked No. 2. He had six points, one rebound and four assists.
For the tournament so far, Shulga has averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.5 steals a game. He shot 40 percent from the field (18 of 45) and 75 percent from the foul line (18 of 24). Shulga saw 30.6 minutes of action a game, which should be valuable in preparing him for the upcoming college basketball season.
Also being able to train for nearly a month with the Ukraine team will be beneficial in many ways. Seeing some basketball friends from Ukraine and playing with national pride was special.
“It’s a different kind of feeling,” said Shulga when asked about playing for his country versus USU. “It’s hard to explain, especially when starting names are called and the anthem is played. There is just something about it when you are representing the whole country. ... Deep down inside, you want to show you are better. I don’t know how to explain it, you have to experience it. It’s so special to have a jersey with the name of your country on it.”
After playing Slovenia on Thursday, Ukraine will also get games on Saturday and Sunday as the championships wrap up.
Joining Turkey and Israel in the winner’s side of the bracket is Spain, Belgium, Croatia, Lithuania, France and host Montenegro.